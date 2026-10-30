She Expected To Get Her Money Back For The Book, Yet The Employee Had To Point Out That The Store’s Return Period Was Already Over

Return policies are simple until a customer decides the deadline shouldn’t apply to them.

One bookstore shopper tried returning a book months after the store’s six-week limit had passed.

Instead of accepting the answer, she blamed the employee for refusing to risk their job over $20.

Check out how this late return request went sideways.

The day a lady wanted me to risk getting fired so she could get a refund. This happened yesterday and it’s still annoying me. I work at a bookstore, and we have a 6-week return/exchange policy for items. Simple enough, right? 99% of the time, it is not a problem, but then this lady walks in yesterday.

Here’s how the conversation between this man and the customer went.

Customer: “So, I brought this book a while back and I just wanted to get a refund. I was away for a vacation during that time though.” Me: “Yep, shouldn’t be a problem. Just let me look at the receipt.” At this point, I notice that she brought this book way back in April, so clearly, it was outside the 6-week limit. Me: “Unfortunately, I cannot accept this book as a refund as it is has passed the 6-week return time frame.”

He told her that it’s against company policy.

Customer: “Well, can I at least get store credit or something?” Me: “I can’t do that for you, sorry. As it’s against company policy. I could also get into trouble for attempting to do it.” Customer: “Well, I think that’s poor customer service on your part and you should do better.”

He also explained that he could lose his job for giving her $20.

Me: “On the receipt, it says we can only do a refund within 6 weeks (god forbid they actually read the things). And I, as a worker here, do not decide company policy or create it. I just follow it. Plus, if I tried doing this, I could get fired and loss my job, so you can get $20 back.” She then stomped off, muttering about how poor my company is. I just shook my head at, once again, a customer assuming that I am able to ignore company policy and get away with it.

At least she didn’t ask to speak to a manager!

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

A tailor speaks up about a similar experience.

They really have nothing to complain about.

This person shares the response they give to customers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post customer wants a refund for his faulty brakes, but an inspection finds the brakes aren’t the issue.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion from this person.

The receipt clearly showed a six-week return window, but the customer still wanted a refund or store credit months later.

When the employee explained that breaking policy could cost them their job, the woman called it poor customer service anyway.

Nothing says customer service like risking unemployment for a stranger’s $20 refund.