She Tried to Be Understanding of Her Roommates’ ADHD—Until Exhausting Executive Function Dumping Left Her Acting Like Their Mother

Sometimes people can’t help the way they are, but that doesn’t make living with them any easier.

For one woman, that means constantly reminding two roommates to clean up after themselves.

Both roommates have ADHD, and she knows they don’t mean any harm. But their apologies never seem to lead to lasting changes.

Instead, she has to keep asking, which makes her feel like she’s parenting them despite being the youngest.

Now she’s getting fed up, but she feels guilty for losing her patience and isn’t sure what to do.

Read on for her full story.

People who have had ADHD roommates: how do you do it? What strategies work? I’ve had three roommates total since I left my parents’ house, all of whom have had ADHD. One was medicated for it. The current two are not. I don’t know what to try to keep up with cleaning. We have a cleaner come once a month, but once a month isn’t enough. I’ve tried to set weekly rotations so I don’t have to pester, but they will forget to clean or not do their cleaning for the week. I’ve asked them many times to remember to lock the door behind them, to shut windows before turning the AC on, to take out the trash if it starts to stink, and to clean old leftovers out of the fridge.

Sadly, she’s tried everything and doesn’t know what to do next.

I have tried being kind. I have tried being unkind. It just ends up feeling like I’m parenting both of them despite being the youngest in the house. I know neither of them is doing it with any malice because when I mention something, they go, “Oh, sure, sorry!” and do it once but will not continue to do chores without prompting. It makes me feel like such a jerk when I get more and more fed up. I know it is an incredibly difficult condition to live with, but I am also so tired of being the person keeping the whole house together. People who have had ADHD roommates, HOW DO YOU DO IT? How do you cope? How do you keep everyone on a cleaning schedule?

Oh no! Living in that sort of situation is never fun.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have any experiences that they can share.

That is a hot take!

Here are three useful suggestions.

These are thoughts form someone with ADHD.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

For this person, it’s all about communication.

A little communication goes a long way.

Sure, she said she’s tried talking to them in the past, but maybe she should take a different approach.

For example, she could talk to them about creating a chore chart that’s kept in the common areas. Perhaps having a visual reminder where they can see it will help.

If not, then she may be forced to either rethink her living situation or standards.

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