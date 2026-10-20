Store Worker Tried Guiding A Shopper Through Her Purchase, But Repeated Phone Calls Dragged Out The Process And Kept Employees Working Past Closing

Helping customers becomes difficult when they won’t stop talking to everyone except the employee.

How much advice can someone receive while taking and making several phone calls?

One shopper ignored the worker she approached, delayed closing, and still bought the wrong products.

Read on for the full call log.

You asked for help, please stop taking phone calls A customer looking for suggestions seeks my assistance. She begins by just appearing nearby without addressing me, and then proceeds to present her request. I try to help/guide her, determining that she’s looking for validation and not guidance… Then she takes a call, and then she makes a call, and then she takes another call. I tell her to find me when she’s available.

The lady was beyond rude with her phone.

I manage to stay out of her field of vision while completing closing tasks—yes, we were closing—and she continues to be herself, taking calls while at the register, finally leaving 10 minutes after closing time. Taking calls while seeking assistance is bad form. Making calls is worse. Doing both repeatedly, doing it at the registers and keeping staff late – beyond the pale. She’ll be back, too, because the items she purchased won’t work well for her intended goals. I can’t wait. I need a vacation.

Yikes! That behavior really makes it hard to help someone.

Let’s see what Reddit readers think about phone etiquette while shopping.

This person has only been on the phone while checking out twice.

Here’s someone who got expensive cookies from a customer who checked out while on the phone.

Now, this is rude.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post customer wants a refund for his faulty brakes, but an inspection finds the brakes aren’t the issue.

According to this comment, you should create a policy for that.

This customer repeatedly interrupted her own request for help by taking calls and making new ones.

She stayed past closing, kept everyone late, and bought items that probably won’t even work for her plans.

She needed product advice but treated the employee like hold music.