They Reported Their Neighbor’s Constantly Barking Dog To The HOA, And Now The Tension Between Them Is Almost Unbearable

When you live in a neighborhood, you will undoubtedly hear dogs barking from time to time, but for some dogs, it gets quite excessive.

That was the case in this story, but the dog owner refused to acknowledge that it was a problem or do anything to keep his dog quiet.

When they escalated the issue to the HOA, their neighbor got upset about it and tried to tell them that they just have to deal with it and not to go to the HOA again.

It is understandable that these ladies are feeling threatened and looking for advice. Read through the full story for yourself and see what you think they should do.

Advice needed: difficult neighbors, ongoing dog barking and an uncomfortable confrontation? I’m looking for some outside perspective on how to handle a difficult neighbor situation going forward.

Barking dogs can become extremely annoying.

I’m deliberately keeping the details vague because I don’t want the people involved to recognize themselves if they happen to see this. We live in a gated residential estate in South Africa. One of our neighboring households has several dogs, and for some time there have been issues with prolonged barking, particularly when the owners are not at home.

A certain amount of barking is normal, but it can get excessive.

There are estate rules dealing specifically with excessive barking, including a reasonable time threshold. A few months ago, we and another neighbor raised the issue with the HOA. The owners were subsequently given a formal warning. They disputed the complaint and essentially said that their dogs were behaving normally and that barking was just part of living in a family-friendly estate.

It seems like they are trying to handle this properly.

This weekend, the problem happened again. The barking went on for a prolonged period and woke us early in the morning. We tried repeatedly to contact the owners because we didn’t want to immediately escalate things through the HOA. We eventually contacted the estate manager because we couldn’t get hold of them, and we also made a recording of the barking. The interaction with the neighbours afterwards is where things became much more uncomfortable.

Just having a gun does not mean that he is trying to intimidate anyone.

The female owner became quite defensive on the telephone and told us not to tell her what to do and that we should speak to her husband when he got home. When he eventually arrived, my mother and sister went to speak to him. He was visibly carrying a firearm tucked into the front of his trousers. To be clear, he did not point the firearm at anyone or make an explicit threat, and I don’t want to exaggerate what happened. But the fact that he arrived at our property during a disagreement while visibly armed was extremely intimidating.

It is not surprising that they don’t feel safe.

There is some personal context that probably matters here. There are three women in our household. My father passed away, and part of the reason we eventually moved away from our family farm was because living as women on an isolated property made us increasingly conscious of our personal safety. We moved to a gated estate partly because we wanted to feel safer. So, in the current South African climate, with the ongoing reports of women being found dead in Gauteng and the broader concerns around women’s safety, having an armed man arrive at our home during a confrontation felt particularly unsettling.

They really need to keep the dogs apart.

Again, I’m not saying he intended to threaten us. I’m explaining why the situation felt so serious from our perspective. During the interaction, his dogs were also allowed into the front area of the property. They came towards the boundary and were barking at our dogs. Our dogs naturally started barking back. I became worried that the dogs might get over the relatively low fence and that the situation could escalate, particularly because one of his dogs is a young, energetic dog that does a lot of the barking.

Wanting to keep the dogs quiet is not a lot to request.

I went to get our dogs inside. From our perspective, the neighbour wasn’t making much effort to remove his dogs from the situation, which made us even more uncomfortable. At this point, we’re not really sure what the appropriate way forward is. We don’t want a neighbour war. We don’t want anything to happen to the dogs either. We also don’t want to keep confronting them directly if the situation is becoming hostile.

If it is legal to carry a firearm there, then there is nothing to report.

So what would you do in this situation? We decided to stop engaging with the neighbors directly and communicate only through the HOA from now on. Would you formally document the firearm incident with the HOA, even though there was no explicit threat?

Document what happens with the dogs and report it as needed. But make sure to have proof.

How would you handle the ongoing barking? Would you simply keep records/recordings and let the HOA deal with it under the estate rules? And, importantly, how would you maintain a normal relationship with neighbors after something like this without putting yourself or your family in an unnecessarily vulnerable position?

Trying to get practical advice is important.

I’m particularly interested in advice from South Africans who have dealt with difficult neighbours, HOA disputes, or situations where a firearm was involved. What are my options here?

Putting up cameras, documenting the dogs, and trying to be as reasonable as possible is likely the best way forward. Unfortunately, it really doesn’t seem like the neighbor is going to be reasonable in return.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Their neighbor really is threatening.

They would get tired before the dogs.

Here is someone who says open carry is not legal in this area.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed.

This commenter says it is illegal to carry a firearm like that.

If it is illegal to carry a gun like that, they should definitely contact the police. Of course, if they don’t have proof, there won’t be much that the cops can do other than document the report.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook. Read Story →