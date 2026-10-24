Woman Is At Her Wits’ End As Her Neighbor’s Dogs Bark Constantly And Ruin Her Peace And Quiet

Do I love dogs?

Yes.

Do I love them more than most people.

Yes.

But even I’ll admit that dogs who bark NON-STOP are a bit much…and they can drive even the biggest dog lover on the planet a bit crazy.

The woman who wrote today’s story is fed up with her neighbor’s dog and it sounds like she’s just about the end of her rope.

Read on and get all the details below.

Downstairs neighbor’s dogs don’t EVER stop barking. I’m losing my mind and I need a solution. “I live in a duplex on the top floor. My downstairs neighbors moved in at the end of August with two mid-sized dogs. Dogs are explicitly not allowed in our lease.

Ugh…

They bark absolutely non-stop at ANYTHING: walking, talking, TV, cabinets opening, using the washer or dryer, god forbid we use the shared stairways or open the front door. They bark at cars passing by, pedestrians walking on the sidewalk, EVERYTHING. Sound travels very easily between units. it’s LOUD. There’s basically no significant amount of uninterrupted quiet in the house during the day, MAYBE a couple hours at a time late at night.

This is too much…

Literally just in the last hour I’ve been sitting here silent on the couch, there’s been 10 minutes of that entire hour they haven’t been barking. I am woken by barking and HOWLING in the middle of the night and early morning every single night. I have not slept well in weeks. I work in healthcare for very long hours and my peace, quiet, and rest is limited as it is. It’s so bad that I’ve spent the night at the hospital multiple times and slept better on a shabby stretcher in an unused part of the ER with monitors alarming and patients screaming down the hall. I feel like I’m losing my mind and have been brought to tears frequently because they genuinely just wont shut the hell up EVER. In addition to the noise, there have been 4 times now that I have personally encountered one of the dogs, which has been allowed to enter our shared stairway unsupervised.

She’s right about this…

I am not someone who usually has a dislike for dogs whatsoever, but I feel entirely unsafe being in an enclosed space with either dog. They are clearly not friendly and I feel that had I not very quickly shut the door, I was at serious risk for being bit. I have contacted the landlords multiple times. I have left multiple notes and tried knocking on their door (I am always ignored). Landlords are working on a resolution to get the neighbors to leave entirely, as they are in violation of their lease by even having the dogs, but it seems like they are now entering a legal battle. I have no idea what else i can do. I can’t do this anymore, I’m genuinely losing my sanity. I am not in a place to move right now but I’m really considering it. I just need it to stop. Please if anyone has any suggestions for what else I can possibly do, I need it. I don’t even care anymore if it’s legal or ethical i need these dogs quiet or gone. I need a full nights rest so bad any I need some silence somewhere other than my car.”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

And this Reddit user offered some advice.

Well, you can’t blame her for being annoyed by all this racket.

I think we’d all be pretty upset about it!

Good grief!

Her neighbors have no regard for anyone!