Woman Only Gets One Day A Week With Her Boyfriend, But He Wants To Work Overtime Instead Of Spending It With Her

Relationships can get extra tricky when schedules don’t line up.

Imagine having a schedule that’s different than your partner’s, and there’s only one day a week that you both have the same day off. Would you be upset if your partner decided to work overtime that day?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and the girlfriend asked the boyfriend not to work on that one day they get to spend together. Now, he’s calling her “childish.”

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for asking my boyfriend to not work overtime on our only day off together? Because of our schedules my boyfriend and I only have one day off together a week. On the days we work we get max 3 hours in the evenings together but most of it is me making dinner as soon as I get home and dealing with my daughter. I have a 3 year old from a previous relationship on all the days we work but not on our day off.

She’s upset that her boyfriend agreed to work overtime.

His boss asked him to work last Saturday and he agreed. I wasn’t really happy about it because we don’t get a lot of alone time. So I asked him if he wouldn’t work Saturdays again. I didn’t care if he wanted to pick up hour on his other day off or stay late when he is already working. Apparently because they are short staffed everyone including his boss think I’m a huge jerk. My boyfriend is worried if he says no they will fire him.

She doesn’t think he has anything to worry about.

They won’t. He is a fantastic employee that never ever ever calls out and is always on time. Besides they can’t afford to lose any more people. Its not a fantastic job. It pays the minimum of all the other places around here pay.

Her boyfriend clearly doesn’t understand why she’s upset.

My boyfriend thinks I’m acting childish in my request because you don’t always get what you want. He says if I was so concerned about spending time with him I wouldn’t ever lay down in bed (our bed is in our livingroom). And I said that doesn’t make sense because we can still talk and he can always lay with me. I really can’t tell if my request is out of line or not. I just miss him and look forward to our time together.

She misses him. She wants to at least have that one day a week to look forward to spending time together. That’s really sweet.

However, if her boyfriend feels pressured to work, he may not be able to always have that day off.

Can they reach a compromise?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks her boyfriend does need to work some Saturdays.

Another person thinks it’s okay to ask but not demand.

This person points out that anyone is replaceable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

Another person is on the boyfriend’s side.

He can’t just coast by assuming he can always opt out of overtime if his boss in encouraging overtime. Perhaps he could try to find a different job that doesn’t require so much overtime, but for now, he may have to work sometimes.

She can make it clear that she just misses him. That’s why she doesn’t want him to work, but she also needs to be supportive and try not to encouraging him to do anything that might put his job at risk.

We can’t always get what we want just because we want it.

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