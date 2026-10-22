Woman Refuses To Become Her Sister’s Full-Time Caregiver, But Her Parents Guilt-Trip Her For Wanting A Life Of Her Own

Family members should support one another.

But caregiving responsibilities should not be forced on someone without their consent.

The following story involves a young woman who has a sister diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

Her parents pressured her to become her sister’s full-time caregiver after they passed away.

Although she cares for her, she doesn’t want to take on the entire responsibility by herself.

She thinks there are alternative supportive living care options that her parents can consider.

Do you agree with OP? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my parents I’m not going to be my sister’s caregiver after they die? I (20F) have a sister with Down Syndrome. She can walk and feed herself. But she still needs daily help with personal hygiene, getting dressed, and meal prep. Over the years, my parents have made it clear they expect me to take her in. And become her full-time caregiver after they die.

This young woman didn’t want to agree with their parents’ wishes.

I haven’t explicitly sat them down yet to tell them they need to figure out alternative long-term care for her. But the pressure is already heavy. My parents have made guilt-tripping comments like: “If you don’t care for your sister full-time and you put her in the hands of someone else, we’re going to haunt you.” I love my sister, but I absolutely do not want her living with me.

Her parents are making her feel like she’s a bad sister.

I want to get married, have my own kids, and build my own life. I feel like it is unfair of my parents to expect me to sacrifice my future and take on the full burden of daily caregiving. I am willing to be involved as an advocate, manage her estate, or oversee her living arrangements in a supportive facility. But I will not be her live-in caregiver. I feel so guilty even thinking this. And my parents’ comments make me feel like a monster. AITA for not wanting to take on full-time care for my sister?

It’s really heartbreaking to think about leaving a loved one with disability when you’re gone.

I think the future worries and concerns of OP’s parents toward their child with Down Syndrome are completely valid.

However, expecting OP to care for her full-time is quite unfair, especially since she has other plans in the future.

Perhaps her parents should also create a more realistic long-term care plan instead of making her feel guilty and obligated to care for her sister full-time.

Don’t you think so, too? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s an honest and straightforward response.

This user shares a similar thought.

This one offers some useful advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, someone who works in disability services speaks up.

You can still be a loving sibling without signing up for a lifetime caregiving role.

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