A Customer Reported an Assistant Manager for Accusing Him of Stealing. Corporate Staff Visiting the Store Called the Manager Over on the Spot

It’s hard to let it go when someone accuses you of doing something you didn’t do.

For one customer, a regular lunch stop at QuickCheck turned into just that kind of situation.

He was browsing when he noticed the assistant manager following him down an aisle. At first, he thought nothing of it and kept shopping, but then the guy stopped him and asked if he was stealing before demanding he empty his pockets.

Luckily, a few people from corporate happened to be in the store, so he went over and asked if that was how employees were supposed to handle suspected shoplifting.

When they told him it wasn’t, he explained what had just happened, and they called the assistant manager over right away.

Read on to see what happened next.

QuickCheck assistant manager accuses me of stealing – right when the higher ups are in the store Around 10 years ago, I was working at maybe my first or second job out of college. It was in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood, and kosher food is more expensive than normal food, so I usually stopped at the non-kosher QuickCheck down the street and sat down and had a sandwich for lunch. This was my routine.

Suddenly, the assistant manager started following him.

One day, I was walking down one of the aisles, minding my own business, when I noticed an employee start to follow me. This was around noon, by the way. I saw by his name tag that he was the assistant manager. I thought this was a bit weird, but shook it off and kept browsing. This went on for about a minute until the person following me said, “Excuse me,” asked if I was stealing, and demanded that I show him what was in my pockets. I told him “No,” but don’t remember if I emptied my pockets or not.

Offended, he couldn’t let it go.

I was extremely offended and decided that I needed to do something. I noticed that several of the QuickCheck employees were talking to several people who looked like they might have also worked for the company but were dressed in business casual attire. Corporate is here!

As it turns out, that’s not how theft should be handled.

I went over to the group, politely asked if they worked for QC, and when they confirmed who I thought they were, I asked if it was policy to follow someone who they thought was stealing and ask them to empty their pockets. They said no and that they would just call the police if they thought a theft was taking place. I explained what had just happened to me, and they called the dude over immediately. I didn’t stay for anything that happened next, but the guy didn’t look too happy as they were talking to him. I wish I could have done more.

Wow! Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

Yes, some people really do that.

Well, that’s good advice.

Here’s someone who had something similar happen.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

It really is!

How do you get to be an assistant manager without knowing how to handle shoplifting?

It’s one thing to be suspicious, but acting on it without proof? That’s crazy.

It only takes one experience like that for a regular customer to decide they’ll get lunch somewhere else.

And for that reason alone, it wouldn’t be surprising if corporate let him go. They can’t risk him doing the same thing to the next person who walks in.

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