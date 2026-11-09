A Man Kept Finding Someone In His Assigned Apartment Parking Spot, So His Manager Left Two Stickers That Finally Solved The Problem

Having an assigned parking spot is supposed to save you the trouble of looking for somewhere to park when you get home.

But for one man, that didn’t work out so well when he came home from the store and found someone else in his spot.

Frustrated by the whole thing, he went to see his apartment manager. She apologized and wrote a note for him to leave on the windshield, and then gave him two big stickers that she said would be a pain to peel off.

He left the note where she’d asked and stuck one sticker on the windshield and the other on the driver’s side window.

Sure enough, when he came back a couple of hours later, the car was gone and there were little orange scraps all over the ground.

Keep reading to see how it all played out.

My apartment manager gleefully assists in getting petty revenge on a parking space stealer I live in a fairly big apartment complex with assigned parking for all residents. There are a good number of visitor spaces, as well as tons of street parking. I returned home one day after having run to the store to find a strange car in my assigned space. I went to the manager’s office to report them, and the manager, an older woman in her 60s, apologized profusely for the inconvenience.

Then, she gave him the tools required to solve the problem.

She excitedly gave me two of these giant stickers (5″ x 8″) to put on the car’s windows and told me to make sure to stick them down really well, as they are a ***** to remove. They will not peel off cleanly, ever. She also handwrote an angry note in red Sharpie for me to leave on the windshield, too. I took great joy in putting one of the stickers over the driver’s side window and the other one right on the windshield, where it would most obscure the driver’s view. I came back a couple of hours later to find little bits of shredded orange sticker all over the ground, and that ******* hasn’t parked in my space since. 🙂

Wow! That property manager doesn’t play!

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole situation.

Here’s someone who explains how their school used to use the stickers.

This person simply explains why it’s a great petty revenge post.

Yes! That will take it off perfectly!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Now, that’s just wrong.

It’s funny, but they took it a little too far.

Sure, it’s frustrating to come home and find someone in your spot, but the note probably would’ve been enough.

Adding two stickers that they knew would be a pain to peel off was a bit much.

And if they really wanted to leave a sticker, one in the corner of a window would’ve gotten the point across without blocking the guy’s view.

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