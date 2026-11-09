November 9, 2026 at 4:25 pm

A Man Kept Finding Someone In His Assigned Apartment Parking Spot, So His Manager Left Two Stickers That Finally Solved The Problem

by Heather Hall

Resident cars parked in an apartment lot

Pexels/Reddit

Having an assigned parking spot is supposed to save you the trouble of looking for somewhere to park when you get home.

But for one man, that didn’t work out so well when he came home from the store and found someone else in his spot.

Frustrated by the whole thing, he went to see his apartment manager. She apologized and wrote a note for him to leave on the windshield, and then gave him two big stickers that she said would be a pain to peel off.

He left the note where she’d asked and stuck one sticker on the windshield and the other on the driver’s side window.

Sure enough, when he came back a couple of hours later, the car was gone and there were little orange scraps all over the ground.

Keep reading to see how it all played out.

My apartment manager gleefully assists in getting petty revenge on a parking space stealer

I live in a fairly big apartment complex with assigned parking for all residents.

There are a good number of visitor spaces, as well as tons of street parking.

I returned home one day after having run to the store to find a strange car in my assigned space. I went to the manager’s office to report them, and the manager, an older woman in her 60s, apologized profusely for the inconvenience.

Then, she gave him the tools required to solve the problem.

She excitedly gave me two of these giant stickers (5″ x 8″) to put on the car’s windows and told me to make sure to stick them down really well, as they are a ***** to remove. They will not peel off cleanly, ever. She also handwrote an angry note in red Sharpie for me to leave on the windshield, too.

I took great joy in putting one of the stickers over the driver’s side window and the other one right on the windshield, where it would most obscure the driver’s view.

I came back a couple of hours later to find little bits of shredded orange sticker all over the ground, and that ******* hasn’t parked in my space since. 🙂

Wow! That property manager doesn’t play!

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole situation.

Here’s someone who explains how their school used to use the stickers.

Parking 3 A Man Kept Finding Someone In His Assigned Apartment Parking Spot, So His Manager Left Two Stickers That Finally Solved The Problem

This person simply explains why it’s a great petty revenge post.

Parking 2 A Man Kept Finding Someone In His Assigned Apartment Parking Spot, So His Manager Left Two Stickers That Finally Solved The Problem

Yes! That will take it off perfectly!

Parking 1 A Man Kept Finding Someone In His Assigned Apartment Parking Spot, So His Manager Left Two Stickers That Finally Solved The Problem

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Now, that’s just wrong.

Parking A Man Kept Finding Someone In His Assigned Apartment Parking Spot, So His Manager Left Two Stickers That Finally Solved The Problem

It’s funny, but they took it a little too far.

Sure, it’s frustrating to come home and find someone in your spot, but the note probably would’ve been enough.

Adding two stickers that they knew would be a pain to peel off was a bit much.

And if they really wanted to leave a sticker, one in the corner of a window would’ve gotten the point across without blocking the guy’s view.

Enjoyed this story?

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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