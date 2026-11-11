A Man Leaves His Job Of Eight Years And Writes A Glassdoor Review About How His Bosses Treat Staff, And It Ends Up Costing The Agency Three Promising Job Candidates

It’s easy for managers to brush off how they treat people until it starts costing them employees.

One agency employee had worked his way up to senior management over eight years, and while the bosses had always been nice to him, he’d seen plenty of coworkers treated differently.

Well, that all changed when the managing director yelled at him in front of his team over something he couldn’t control.

Frustrated, he handed in his notice. But rather than just move on, he decided to write a Glassdoor review and let everyone know what it was like to work there.

Four months later, he’s much happier, but his former coworkers say the review still comes up in interviews and has already cost the agency three promising candidates.

Read on to see how the whole situation unfolded.

Left my old place due to bad management – My glassdoor review comes up a lot in their interview process. I had been working at a small agency for 8 years. I worked my way up from a junior to senior management very quickly. For most of the 8 years, the managers were very nice to me. But I witnessed them be ****** to other members of staff a lot. But because it never involved me or my team, I never stepped in. A few months before I left, something happened where my MD was YELLING at me in front of my team. This was something completely out of my control and, in the grand scheme of things, completely fixable and a non-issue (it was just that I didn’t have the correct information for her there and then).

Fed up, he handed in his notice.

I handed in my notice after this incident and made it clear that I had a distaste for the management. After I left, I put a very honest but fair review on Glassdoor. I mentioned the managers’ mood swings and historic abusive behavior. It’s been 4 months since I left there, and I feel so much happier. I’m still in contact with a few people who work there, as I was great friends with them. They’ve been telling me that my review has caused them to lose 3 great candidates in interviews and has caused others to start putting more information on Glassdoor about them.

At this point, people are quitting faster than they can be replaced.

The MD’s salary was put on there, and it has caused QUITE a stir. She earned triple what I was making, yet all of us did triple the amount of work she did. I’ve heard that 4 people have handed in their notice THIS WEEK ALONE. The place is only a 20-person company. I’ve heard from one of the staff members that my review (although the managers don’t fully know it was my review) has caused the 2 managers to finally see the issues with each other, and now they’re blaming each other for it.

Eek! It’s crazy that one online review can cause a company so many problems.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

Now, this is messed up.

And they can get them removed too??

This reader totally gets it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a deli counter employee who tells a customer they’ve gone too far when they want them to do their shopping.

According to this reader, he used Glassdoor how it was intended to be used.

It’s such a shame that it took a Glassdoor review for management to realize they had a problem.

And considering that all they’re doing now is blaming each other, it doesn’t sound like they’ve learned much.

Honestly, the people who walked away from those interviews were smart to take the review seriously.

If the managers want to change anyone’s mind, they can start by treating the employees they still have better.

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