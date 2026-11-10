A Man Loses His Check-In Card For The Chiropractor’s Office, But When The Cashier Wants $10 For A Replacement, He Gets Through His Last Three Visits Without Buying One

It’s hard to see the point in paying to replace something you’re barely going to use.

One man felt that way after losing the card he used to check in at his chiropractor’s office.

At first, the receptionist told him a replacement would cost $10, but when he said he didn’t have cash, she typed in his name and checked him in anyway.

Once he saw how easy that was, he figured he could get through his last couple of visits without buying another card.

But when he showed up for his final appointment, she told him he wouldn’t be seen without the $10. Still not wanting to pay, he promised to cover it after the appointment.

Read on to see how that worked out.

Cashier at chiropractor laughs that she’s going to have to charge me $10 for losing my ID I threw out my back helping my brother move and needed some therapy for about 30 days. The chiropractor I go to issues me a plastic card, which holds my personal info so that when I “check in,” all the information pulls up on the doc’s screen. About 25 visits go nicely. Somehow, someway, I lose this ID. I show up for the first time without it. I kindly apologize for losing my ID. She’s way more annoyed than she should be, the type that wears their thoughts and emotions on their sleeve. Gives me lots of attitude.

Suddenly, a smile came upon her face.

After a long, deep sigh and eyes rolling: Her: “Sir, I need $10.” Me: “For what?” Her *now smiling*: “It’s company policy to charge $10 for a replacement card.”

The next day, he doesn’t give her time to even say it.

Me: “I didn’t bring any cash today.” Her *smile vanished*: “I’ll check you in TODAY, but bring cash next visit, PLEASE.” (Types my name in the computer, and all is well. I see firsthand that bypassing the card was actually effortless and takes about 5 seconds.) Day 2 without ID. I check in. Same ***** behind the counter. She looks up and seems to recognize me. I cut her off. Me: “Looked around for my ID at home and couldn’t find it. Could you check me in again?”

Of course, she immediately asked for payment.

Her: “That’ll be $10 for your replacement card, sir.” Me: “Dang, I forgot my money.” She’s seething ******, but I don’t give a Frenchman’s ****. Her attitude has been awful from the start, and I’ve decided to make it my personal mission to finish out the next 2 remaining days at this place without spending $10 on a worthless replacement card, which I personally know costs only 40 cents each to buy blank mag swipe cards from being in the point-of-sale business.

On day three, he had to change it up.

I also now realize she has no power here and has to move me forward anyway, regardless of what she says, because the doc isn’t going to turn down my money. Day 3 without ID. I walk in the door. We make eye contact. Never have I seen her get out of her chair faster. She pokes her head out the little window as I’m hanging up my coat and says: “I really hope you brought the $10 today because you’re not getting service without it.” Me: “Yeah, yeah, don’t worry, I got it. Just check me in like you’ve been doing, and I’ll pay you when I cash out with my copay after the treatment.” She glares at me, closes the window, looks over to the other girl in the office behind her, and has lots of energy in her words that I can’t hear, but it’s obviously about me.

Then, she spotted his credit card.

I finish my treatment, come back, hand her the $20 for my copay, and start pretending to search my wallet. She’s starting to breathe heavily, anticipating I’m about to **** her over again, and she’s right. I pat my pockets, hold open my wallet. “Dang, looks like I only brought enough for the copay.” Her: “SIR, THAT CREDIT CARD IN YOUR WALLET WILL BE GOOD ENOUGH.”

After that, he never went back.

Me: “Oh, I never use my credit card unless it’s an emergency. Sorry, maybe next time!” I can’t help but grin while finishing this statement. Her eyes are fire. She spent the last 20 minutes thinking she won our little game, and I just flipped the tables at the last second, and there’s not a thing she can do about it. I turn around and head out the door while her eyes are burning holes in my back. The door closes, and I’m cackling and laughing my *** off all the way to my car. My back felt GREAT that day. It was my final visit. They can shove their $10 “policy” up their *****.

Wow! What a crazy policy!

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

That’s probably how most people feel about it.

This reader doesn’t carry useless cards for anyone.

That’s a really good point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Let’s hope this isn’t what happened to her.

She sure made a big fuss over that card.

While it does seem she could check him in without it, we don’t know if she got in trouble or not.

For that reason, he should’ve told her he only had a couple of visits left and asked if he could finish them without buying another card.

That would’ve been a lot better than promising to pay and then pretending he didn’t have the money.

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