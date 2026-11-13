A Neighbor Screamed About His Parking, He Replied With One Word, And The Whole Parking Lot Paid For It

Some people wake up looking for a fight.

The tenant in this story learned that lesson the hard way when he stepped out of his apartment to find his neighbor standing next to his SUV.

The woman was already irate, grilling him intensely about his parking job.

He looked, and his vehicle was fully in its space and wasn’t blocking anything.

He thought he was taking the high road when he said “okay, sure, whatever” and headed for his car, but that ended up setting her off even further.

You’ll want to keep reading for the fallout on this one.

Neighbor Yelling About My Parking Job I walked out of my apartment this morning to find one of my neighbors standing next to my vehicle.

This neighbor immediately turned hostile.

“Is this your truck?” she asks, pointing at my SUV. “It’s not a truck, but yeah, it’s mine. What’s up?” “Do not ever freaking park like this again.”

The tenant is rightfully confused by all of this.

“What?” “DO NOT ever freaking park like this when you’re next to me.” “What are you talking about?”

The tenant acknowledges he’s not super proud of the parking job, but he doesn’t think he deserves to be screamed at over it.

I look. It’s not the best parking job I’ve ever done, but my vehicle is fully in its parking space, and it’s not blocking anything, her vehicle or anything. “Okay, sure. Whatever.” I move towards my vehicle.

This was apparently the wrong thing to say.

“Whatever?!” she immediately begins screaming. “What the HECK does whatever mean?!” “It means I have to get to work, and I’m not going to sit here and argue with you.”

That only sets the neighbor off even more.

“You think I CARE about your job? You think I CARE about you?! Mr. WHATEVER?!!” I got in my vehicle and drove away.

This neighbor has quite the reputation around the complex.

I’m not 100% sure, but I think this is the same neighbor who seems to be fighting with somebody every evening. The police have been over to this apartment complex multiple times because someone (possibly this lady) screams and shouts with people in the parking lot. What a great way to start my morning.

This lady needs to take several steps back.

What did Reddit have to say?

There may be extenuating circumstances here.

Who knows what this neighbor is truly capable of?

This user has a humorous suggestion.

Some people show up already furious, and this neighbor was clearly one of them.

At the end of the day, she cared more about a place to put her anger than she truly did about the parking job.

“Whatever” is a perfectly good way to end a conversation that was never going anywhere.

You can’t argue with crazy.

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