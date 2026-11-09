A Teen Received A Scholarship And Wanted Her Own Bank Account, But Her Mom Turned A Simple Request Into A Fight

Getting a scholarship is exciting, but managing the money can be confusing for a first-time bank account holder.

In this story, a teenage girl asked her mom to help her open a separate bank account for personal purchases.

But her mom quickly became irritated and started an argument with her.

When she tried to explain her reasoning, her mom repeatedly interrupted her, and their conversation quickly turned into a heated debate.

Uh oh! Does it really have to go that far? Read the full story below.

AITA for asking my mom to make me another bank account for a separate cause? Since I (16F) have received a scholarship, they asked me to use a personal bank account, which I didn’t have before. I was required to make one so that the money would be deposited. I don’t know much about it. There’s only a specific amount that we will be able to spend on specific materials. So I thought that the money deposited from other parties into the same account would all merge together for more personal use.

This teenage girl asked her mom if she could have another bank account.

So today, I asked my mom if she could make me another account for personal purchases. And she got irritated and she berated me because of that. She claimed that I was getting too ahead of myself because I finally got a bank account. (These are not exactly the words she used since she was speaking a different language, but basically, that’s what she said). She also said that that’s not how it worked.

She tried to explain her side, but her mom kept interrupting her.

I tried to explain why I had that idea, but she didn’t let me finish, so I also spoke over her to make myself clear. When I assumed she was done, I continued what I wanted to say. And she kept interrupting me as she reiterated the same points. Then, I started talking again (she’d finished, by the way). And she said I shouldn’t interrupt her when she’s speaking and that I should listen.

Tensions arose, and her mom told her to leave.

She was still yelling at me. I said that if she wanted me to listen to her, she shouldn’t berate me, at least, and she should let me speak. Otherwise, I would leave. She told me to leave, so I left. But am I in the wrong for asking? Was I that bold for asking? Now, maybe she’s right that it doesn’t work that way, but she usually is this aggressive. AITA here?

Ugh! OP was simply asking for a separate bank account to keep her scholarship money organized.

I think it was a reasonable request, and if her mom couldn’t provide her with what she was asking, at least talk to her calmly about it.

The mother should let her daughter finish speaking instead of turning the discussion into a shouting match.

Yikes! Let’s read the responses of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a helpful suggestion.

This money is for you, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

This person makes a valid point about communication.

Finally, here’s another thoughtful idea.

Getting a scholarship should come with a celebration, not a surprise banking debate!

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