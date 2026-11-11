A Woman Expected Some City Noise When She Moved Into Her New Apartment, But Her Upstairs Neighbor Played Music All Night And Left Her With Just An Hour Or Two Of Sleep

You can get used to a lot of things about city living, but getting through the day on an hour of sleep usually isn’t one of them.

Sadly, one renter learned this the hard way after a new neighbor moved in upstairs.

After living in the city for only a few months, she had learned to expect some noise. But what she didn’t expect was bass coming through her walls until five in the morning.

She wanted to ask the neighbor to turn it down, but she couldn’t get to their floor, so she went to the front desk. The staff sent security upstairs, and for a few minutes, it was quiet.

Then the music came back just as loud as before. And since she’d rather not call the police, she’s wondering who else she can turn to.

Read on for the full story.

Apartment life when all your neighbours have subwoofers We moved recently to a city and have been here about 2 months, but recently, our upstairs neighbours moved out, and new ones have moved in with loudspeakers. Every night around 9:30–10 p.m., they start blaring music until 5 a.m. We know that the city is going to be louder naturally, but it’s never ‘normal’ noise. It’s always bass as loud as it can go, coming through our whole apartment. The ceiling, the walls—not even our TV can drown out the sound.

She’s tried everything and nothing has worked.

We’ve tried going up to talk to them, but we don’t have access to the floor above us. We’ve tried asking reception if there’s anything we can do to talk to them, and they just send security to talk to them. About 20 minutes later, it stops for maybe 5–10 minutes and then starts again just as loud. It’s always during the week and all through the night, to the point where I’ve been awake until they finally stop and only get about an hour or 2 of sleep. I really don’t want to have to make any police reports, but is there anything else we can do for this?

Oh no! It’s never fun when a neighbor’s noise starts interfering with your sleep.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

Here’s someone who would retaliate the same way.

Well, she shouldn’t have to do this, but it could work.

According to this comment, the neighbor doesn’t care, so she shouldn’t either.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Not necessarily, but maybe.

Nobody should have to live under people like that.

The fact is that you can only go so long without a proper night’s sleep, and it seems like it’s already been too many for this poor woman.

The next time they turn the music up, she should record what it sounds like from her bedroom and send it straight to management.

If management can’t get them to keep it down, she should ask about moving to a quieter unit or find somewhere else to live altogether. That’s just crazy.

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