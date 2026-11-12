A Woman Gave A Driver A Sarcastic Thumbs-Up After Swerving To Avoid Him, But He Followed Her To Confront Her

It’s hard to brush off a close call on the road, especially when the other driver acts like you did something wrong.

One woman was taking her sister home from the train station on her scooter when a driver pulled out right in front of them.

She had the right of way, but she had to swerve so quickly that she nearly fell. So when she saw him stopped at a red light, she gave him a sarcastic thumbs-up.

Apparently, he took that personally, because when she pulled over somewhere safe, he stopped beside her and started yelling about how disrespectful she’d been.

In fact, it got so bad that another driver had to step in to defend her.

Read on to see how it all played out.

AITAH for giving a thumbs up after almost getting hit by a workbus I (23F) got a call from my sister asking if I could pick her up from the train station. I said yes, so I picked her up in my scooter. No car, no bike, no motor, just a 50 km/h scooter. We drove back home, and as I was almost at my mom’s house, we drove on a priority road. So I could drive, and others had to stop. Not sure if I explained it well, but I’m trying. I’m also still shocked about it.

As soon as she stopped, he pulled up next to her.

Some person who had shark teeth on his road just pulled his car right in front of my scooter. I almost got hit by him. It was really close. I had to move real quick so I didn’t hit his car. I almost fell, too. So after that, he was standing at a red light, and I just put my thumbs up. Like, good job, sir. Didn’t you see me? He pulled his car behind my scooter, kind of threateningly. So once the light was green, I drove and stopped when it was safe, in a safe place with no other cars behind me. He pulled up next to me and told me I was disrespectful and that I didn’t need to put my thumbs up.

She tried to explain it to him, but he didn’t care.

I said, “Sir, I’m sorry, but didn’t you see me? I almost was under your car. You just drove even though I have priority.” I stayed calm. I told him that he scared me really badly with his action, and then the adrenaline was gone, and I broke down. I told the man that I was scared of getting hit by his car. He wouldn’t stop yelling at me. I felt unsafe when he got out of his car, and I told him, “Don’t come near me.” Someone else got out of their car and was like, “Sir, why are you mad at her? You almost hit her.”

The other motorist also tried to help.

He got mad at that person and was like, “I didn’t hit her.” I told him, “No, you didn’t, but almost is just as scary as being hit.” The other person told him, “I’m a motor driver, and if you did the same to me, I would have been more mad than she is.” My friends are split. My sister thinks that I am the ** and I should have let it go. But I can’t because it happens a lot. We get overlooked by cars, especially motorists. AITA?

Yikes! It’s always crazy when people act like they did nothing wrong when they clearly did.

Read on to see what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

This person wouldn’t have been so nice.

She definitely could’ve gotten hurt.

According to this comment, it was a mild reaction.

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Yes they do!

Her reaction was hardly an excuse for how he behaved.

For starters, he was the one in the wrong. So, he should’ve been apologizing.

That said, her sister has a point about letting it go next time, because you never know how someone’s going to react.

Even when you know you’re right, it’s not worth finding out how far someone like that will take it.

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