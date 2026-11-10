A Woman Promised Her Old Laptop To A Struggling College Student, But Her Parents Insisted She Give It To Her Younger Sister Instead

Generosity gets complicated the moment multiple people feel entitled to the same gift.

One woman upgraded her laptop and had a perfectly good old one left over. A friend who couldn’t afford a device needed one for college, so she promised it to her, and they set a time to meet that weekend.

Her parents had other plans. They wanted the laptop to go to her younger sister, who had been asking for one for online classes, and they told her a friend could look elsewhere.

She refused to break her promise, her sister broke down in tears, and her parents accused her of putting a friend ahead of her own family.

Keep reading for the full story — this is a messy one.

AITA for refusing to give my old laptop to my little sister after I promised it to my friend ? I’m 24F, and my sister is 16. I bought a new laptop last month, so my old one still works perfectly.

So she decided to find her old computer a good home.

I told my friend, who’s a broke college student, she could have it for free, since she really needs it for school. We agreed I’d drop it off this weekend.

Then her family found out.

Last night, my parents found out and said I should give it to my sister instead. She’s been begging for a laptop for her online classes. They said family comes first, and my friend can find another one.

She knows it’s not this simple, but her family refused to see her side.

I explained I already made a promise. My sister started crying, saying it’s unfair that a stranger gets it before her. My parents said I’m being stubborn and selfish, that I can just tell my friend I changed my mind.

Now she’s stuck between a rock and a hard place.

I feel bad for my sister, but I hate breaking promises. My friend has no extra money to buy a device, while my parents said they could save up for a laptop for my sister in a few months. Now everyone at home is upset with me. They say I value a friend over my own family. AITA?

Entitled, much?

What did Reddit have to say?

Commitments are supposed to mean something.

There’s some nuance to this judgment.

This user pushes back on some unfair assumptions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

Buying a new laptop doesn’t have to break the bank.

Somehow her parents found a way to contort her generosity into an act of selfishness.

The core of this story isn’t that complicated. She had a spare laptop, her friend needed it, so she tried to be a good person and meet that need.

It’s not like her sister is without options. There are plenty of other laptops out there, and there’s no need to break the bank to get one.

You can love your family and still honor your commitment to a friend.

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