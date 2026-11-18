A Woman’s Roommates Keep Buying Things for the Apartment Without Asking Her—So She’s Ready to Say No the Next Time They Hand Her a Bill

Splitting costs with roommates makes sense when everyone gets a say in what they’re buying.

But one woman’s roommates would buy things for the apartment and ask her to chip in afterward.

She could see the point of splitting the cost of something like toilet paper. But the problem was, they kept their rolls in their rooms and mostly used the ones she bought.

And the toilet paper wasn’t the only thing they wanted her to pay for. Some of the stuff they’d bought she’d never even used.

It wasn’t a lot of money, but she was starting to wonder if she should just say no.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH for refusing to split costs for certain common items in the apartment? I live in an apartment with two roommates who I was randomly assigned by the apartment management. My roommates have bought certain “common” items without even consulting me, some of which I don’t even use because I never wanted them in the first place. Example: a spoon holder they bought that is constantly caked in their food, which I have never used; a Swiffer they bought and have never used when we already have a broom and wipes for certain messes; and apparently a pot?

She’s just irritated by the whole thing.

What irritates me about the pot specifically is that it wasn’t something my roommate went out of her way to buy for the apartment, and how exactly are we splitting the cost of a pot? She’s the one that’s going to take it home when we move out. If I knew I was going to be charged for a pot, then at that point, I would have just bought my own that I can actually take home. I brought a toaster, which everyone uses, but with the same logic, I should be charging them for it??? They have also split the costs of toilet paper, which they keep in their rooms.

Now, she’s not sure if to say something or not.

I bought a lot of toilet paper and keep it under the bathroom sink where everyone can access it, but they keep their toilet paper in their rooms and rarely replace the rolls on their own. So we mostly just use the toilet paper that I bought, despite them charging me for their toilet paper that I do not have access to. On one hand, these split costs probably do not add up to a significant amount, so I would feel like the ** for just not sucking it up and paying, but on the other hand, it’s the principle. Why am I being charged for things I don’t use and things I was never asked about before purchase? WIBTA?

Oh no! Situations like this are never easy to deal with.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit would do if they were in her shoes.

This person thinks adding things to the list will change their minds.

This is a good way to think about it.

According to this comment, she needs to confront them.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

Exactly! This person gets it.

It sounds like her roommates are trying to take advantage of her.

They’re happy to use the toilet paper she buys, but somehow they still expect her to pay for the rolls they keep in their rooms.

If they want her to chip in for something else, they can ask her before they buy it.

Until then, she’s fine telling them no, regardless of how much money it is.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid. Read Story →