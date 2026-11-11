Coworkers Gathered After Work And Ordered Pizza, But The Host Is Demanding $20 From Every Guest

Imagine going to a coworker’s house after work for a little get-together. Would you assume that everyone would split the cost of the food and drinks? Do you think the price should be discussed ahead of time, or is it fine to discuss it later?

In this story, one woman and her boyfriend are in this situation, and they are completely shocked when they find out how much the hosts want them to pay, considering the whole group only shared two pizzas.

Are they overreacting, or is the host being completely unreasonable?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA For Not Giving My Coworker Money for Pizza? A coworker of mine, we’ll call her Jane, moved to another state about a year ago and left our department. Recently, she reached out to my current coworkers and myself that she would be visiting. “Amy”, one of my coworkers whom I’ve known for 6 years, is in a relationship with “Tim”, who started working with us about 1.5 years ago. Amy offers to host a little get together at her house for a reunion.

They had celebrated at Amy’s house before.

Some background: When Jane left a year ago, Amy hosted a goodbye get together at her house, so it made sense that she offered again. A year ago, we all split the cost of pizza when we came over and Amy had drinks to offer us and some snacks; I had brought some snacks myself. This time around, it felt to me that Tim was the honorary cohost, despite the residency technically belonging to Amy.

There are costs associated with attending something that’s free.

The night before, Amy confirmed me and my boyfriend’s attendance (everyone included in this night knows my bf as well as they know me, if not better) and I asked if we needed to bring anything. She said no, she’d have some drinks and figured we’d get pizza again; that sounded good to me. Amy lives over a bridge and the tolls are expensive, in addition to the 45minute drive from work to her place. For the day of the get together, I had to hire a babysitter for my elderly, diabetic dog. So between tolls, gas, and babysitting it cost me about $60 to attend this shindig for only a couple of hours (we all work the next day at 8am).

They did end up ordering pizza.

Amy states that, presumably referring to herself and Tim, “we’re going to order pizza” and the rest of us were like that sounds good. No other discussion was had, to my knowledge, no one was even asked what toppings they wanted – I certainly wasn’t. Whatever. So the pizza shows up, they bought a penne vodka pie and a plain pie, which are fine, but neither of which I would’ve chosen if I had been asked what I wanted.

Here’s some context about what everyone had to eat and drink.

The night goes on, I have 1.5 slices. My boyfriend has 2 (and my other half). Jane, the guest of honor, has 1 and the additional coworker there has 2. Amy and Tim keep the left overs. I had two of the drinks they provided (some no sugar canned margaritas) while we were there and my boyfriend brought his own beer and coincidentally left two behind.

Yikes! How much did the pizzas really cost?

The following day, Tim texts the groupchat and asks us all for $20 EACH for the pizza last night. That means it cost $120 FOR TWO PIES??? We’re in Queens, NY for price context but it’s unfathomable to me that two pies of pizza, DoorDash service, and tip came to $118 (to be specific). Jane had one slice! And all of it was for her!

Everyone thought the price seemed high.

Me, my boyfriend, and Jane questioned the price and argued that $20 each for two pizza pies is unbelievable, especially when all of us had 1-2 slices each. Maybe it would have been a little different had there been a discussion of where we were ordering from, what kind of toppings we wanted, and the total price before the order was made. My bf ended up sending $30 on our behalf; idk what Jane sent. I guess im just wondering what the internet thinks.

Splitting the cost should’ve been discussed before ordering. I can’t believe it cost $50 or more for each pizza! Maybe they were also including the cost of the drinks they bought.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think the internet is qualified to weigh in.

Another person would want to see a receipt.

Someone from Queens weighs in.

But this person doesn’t think it’s worth arguing about.

Asking to see a receipt would be reasonable. It may not be worth arguing about, though. Next time, if there is a next time, I’d ask about cost, toppings, etc. before they order the pizza. Splitting the bill really should’ve been discussed in advance.

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