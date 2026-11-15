Customer Got Home Five Minutes Before Her HVAC Appointment, But The Technician Had Already Left And Blamed Her For Wasting His Time

It’s frustrating to be blamed for missing an appointment when you weren’t even late.

That’s what happened to one woman who scheduled a 10 a.m. appointment to get a quote for a new air conditioner.

When she got home at 9:55, her tenant told her the technician had come by 20 minutes early and left a message telling her not to bother calling back.

She called the office anyway to confirm the appointment and let them know she was home, but no one got back to her.

Now she’s wondering if she should email the company or if she was supposed to be home early in the first place.

Read on to see how it all played out.

AITA? Customer service ***** I called and made an appointment last week directly with an HVAC guy to get a quote on installation of an A/C unit. We set an appointment of 10 AM today. I had an 8 AM car tire appointment this morning. Due to baby care (as in I had my 5-month-old with me) and a busy car shop, I returned home at 9:55. My tenant said, “There was a guy here for you. I told him you weren’t home. He said, ‘Thanks for wasting my time. Tell her not to bother calling back.’ Then he left.”

Unfortunately, they stopped responding to her.

Tenant said he arrived at 9:40 AM, or 20 minutes early. I didn’t get a call from him. I called the HVAC company’s office at 9:58, talked to the admin person, asking her to confirm that the appointment was at 10 and if she could get a hold of the guy to let him know I was at the house. Waited until 10:15, 10:30, no call back. I called at 10:45 AM, but it went to the voicemail of the guy, so I didn’t leave a message (was hoping to talk to the office person). Still nothing. Called again at 11:20 and did leave a voicemail stating the facts as above. Said I was hoping to talk to a person and that I was surprised at this situation because this company has many 5-star ratings on Google. AITA?

Yikes! Something doesn’t make much sense here.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think is going on.

That’s one way to talk to real people.

Here’s someone who wouldn’t waste another minute on that company.

This call center employee thinks the customer service was horrendous.

This reader thinks he should’ve showed up as scheduled.

How are you going to tell someone they wasted your time when you showed up 20 minutes early?

Knowing that he was ahead of schedule, he should’ve just called her on the phone.

Had he done that, it would’ve saved both of them the headache.

At this point, she should stop wasting her time and hire someone else. And once she gets that squared away, she should leave an online review and let people know exactly what type of treatment she got from this company.

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