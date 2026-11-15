Dad Got Mad At His Teen For Reading On The Beach, So The Teen’s Mom Let Him Get A Sunburn

Imagine going to the beach with your family. What would the perfect beach day look like to you? Would you picture swimming in the water, collecting seashells, or perhaps you’d rather not go to the beach at all?

In this story, we hear about a teenager who didn’t really like the beach. He’d rather read a book than play in the water; however, his dad wasn’t okay with that.

Keep reading to find out what happens when the mom gets involved. It’s pretty satisfying.

Dad screams at me for reading books, so my mom gives him a sunburn When I was younger around the age of 13, I’m 20 now, and my mom used to encourage my sister and me to read as much as we could. For this reason, I would love to take books with me everywhere. One day my family was taking a trip to Cartagena, Colombia to enjoy the beach for my sister’s birthday (we were living in Colombia at the time). Even back then I wasn’t a big fan of the beach because I hated how the water was so cold and salty and the feeling of hot sand on my feet. I just never liked it. So I opted to just read my Chronicles of Narnia book on a beach towel under the umbrella.

OP’s dad wanted him to enjoy the water not the book.

It was at this point where my father started to scream at me to go into the water because we took such a long trip to get there. The trip was about 2 hours. I told him I’d get in when I finished the chapter i was on. I just said that to please him. It was at this point where my father took the book from my hands and told me he wouldn’t give it back to me for the rest of the trip.

But OP’s mother was on his side.

We were staying in Cartagena for 3 days so I was kinda mad. Now, enter my mother! My mother is the kind of woman who gives people chances and is slow to anger, unless they mess with her children. My father was frustrated with the trip for a multitude of reasons so he decided to take a nap on his towel.

His mom got revenge.

One thing to mention is that Colombia is a very hot country, especially in Cartagena, and we were in the middle of summer, and were on beach at the hottest time of the day. So normally my mother would have woken up my father in a situation like this. But as she was fed up with the way he had treated me that day, a lightbulb went off in her head. She noticed he fell asleep, about a foot away from the shade of the umbrella, with no sunscreen on. She thought to herself for a sec, and decided to go back sunbathing and acting like she hadn’t noticed anything. He was asleep in the sun for 5 HOURS. It was safe to say he had a sunburn for the next week. He couldn’t even sleep properly for the rest of the trip because his body ached so much.

OP’s mom waited to share this story.

My mom didn’t tell me this story until after she divorced him because he was an emotionally abusive father to my sister and I, and didn’t treat my mom right. I love this story because my mom never stood up to my father directly, but when she saw the chance she would act all innocent and let him dig his own grave. It was a small victory for her, but a victory nonetheless. Plus I thought my mom was awesome after telling me this. Also this story is funny to me because I hate reading now! My sister is the fastest reader I know and can finish a 500 page book in one day, but reading has never been my forte.

I love it! That was the perfect revenge! Also, it’s pretty hypocritical for the dad to think it’s acceptable for him to take a nap on the beach instead of being in the water but being mad at his son for reading a book on the beach instead of being in the water.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person knows about sunburns.

Another person loves the Narnia books.

Another avid reader weighs in.

This person shares their favorite parts of the story.

I’ve never really thought of The Chronicles of Narnia as a beach read, maybe because the first book is more of a winter theme, but I guess there’s nothing wrong with it either. I love reading at the beach. Just being there is pleasant. You don’t have to spend the day in the salt water to make it worth the drive.

His mom’s revenge was perfection.

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