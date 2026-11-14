Employee Does Everything Right The First Time She Requests Time Off, But Next Time, She Intentionally Makes A Mistake

Imagine having to work on a holiday but being able to use those days to exchange for days off in the future. What would you do if your manager refused to let you do that?

In this story, one employee finds herself in this situation. She did everything exactly the way she was supposed to do it when requesting the time off, but she quickly learned that was a bad idea.

The next time she needed a day off, she did things differently, and it seems that it worked in her favor.

Let’s read all about it.

Stealing back PTO? Worked at a big cellular company a few years back as a software engineer, let’s call them Horizon. I came through a contract, let’s call my direct employer, BigA. BigA observed more holidays than Horizon, so per our contract we had to work those days for Horizon and then could use them towards PTO later. At the end of the year I had a 12 day trip planned that was a pretty big deal. I was ready to quit if my Horizon boss didn’t approve, but he had no issues.

She did everything right.

I used all my saved up PTO, followed the instructions from BigA’s HR to get the codes for using those holiday days towards PTO so I don’t have to take as many unpaid days. Horizon boss sends the confirmation that I did work those days. I forward to my BigA manager, for his confirmation as well so I can forward to HR. BigA manager says “assume you didn’t work those days and we’re good here.” I was 22, it was my first big job, and people were easily replaceable. I was super mad but too scared to tell HR.

Next time she needed a day off, she accidentally made a mistake on purpose.

Fast forward to the next calendar year. Was taking a weekend trip for a family wedding and needed the Friday off. The procedure was to email the request to my Horizon boss and CC BigA manager, then put the hours in the BigA timesheet portal accordingly. I “forgot” to cc BigA manager, and figured if Horizon boss cared enough he’d cc him in his own response. He didn’t notice and gave me the approval.

It worked out!

So off I went on my trip without BigA knowing I had taken the day off. Clocked the hours and let BigA “assume I worked those days.” And did so for every other day I took off for the next year until I left Horizon. Got paid prorated for my saved up PTO by BigA. Petty maybe isn’t the word for the revenge, but revenge nonetheless.

Leaving the manager out of the loop actually worked in her favor.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person explains a better way to get revenge.

Another person calls the story “wholesome.”

This person shares their thoughts.

Another person likes how she handled it.

The real problem here is that if she encountered this problem, her coworkers probably did too. While she found a way to even the score, her coworkers are probably missing out on days they should be able to take off.

Reporting the company would’ve been the better way to go.

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