Employee Questions How Management Got Their Jobs After They Cut Two Hours From The Workday Without Reducing The Workload

Some managers will treat you like dirt and expect you to thank them for it.

One employee found himself on the receiving end when management cut hours by about two hours a day, while his team was already barely finishing their work. He assumed the workload would shrink with the schedule.

It didn’t. Management looked the employees in the eye and said they saw no reason the same amount of work couldn’t still get done.

The employee couldn’t believe how basic the math was, and he began to wonder how anyone with that logic had qualified for management in the first place.

You’ll want to keep reading to find out what Reddit had to say.

Management at my job is like “we gotta cut everyone’s hours, but we still want the same amount of work done” They will look you straight in the eye and seriously tell you that even though hours are being cut by about 2 hours each day, they don’t see any reason why the previous amount of work still can’t be done.

Little does management know (or care), their employees were barely hanging on by a thread.

Never mind the fact we were previously just barely getting the work done.

Now the employee starts to question whether management is competent at all.

Like, buddy, it doesn’t take a genius to understand that less work time means less work done. How did y’all qualify for management when you can’t understand kindergarten-level concepts?

So when employees didn’t just fall in line, things got even more ugly.

Now they’re threatening to write people up over there not being enough time to finish the work because they cut the hours.

Toxic workplace alert!

Redditors flock to the comment section to commiserate.

This user recounts the tale of a similarly toxic situation.

It’s time to start asking management the tough questions.

Some management teams loooove cutting corners.

There’s safety in numbers, so these employees ought to band together.

Some companies handle layoffs slightly better, but they’re still not easy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

This commenter has been on both sides.

The most impressive thing about this decision is the confidence behind it. Management looked their employees in the eye and said the same work could be done in less time, as if time itself was a mere suggestion.

The staff isn’t the ones failing, its the nonsensical schedule. When a team is barely holding it together, then loses two hours on top of that, something has to give.

If you cut the hours, the work has to shrink too.

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