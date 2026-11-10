November 9, 2026 at 11:35 pm

He Called Out Two Friends Who Secretly Liked Each Other—Then the Whole Group Turned on Him for Breaking the Unspoken Rule

by Matthew Gilligan

students at a high school

Shutterstock

Some things are better left unsaid

And I’m here to say that putting someone on the spot is NOT COOL.

And doing that to two people is even worse!

Check out what happened when a high school student decided to open his mouth and put a couple of his friends on blast.

AITA for saying something that everyone already knew?

“This happened years ago, in 9th Grade.

There were these friends that I had and they liked each other, and everyone in the class knew it.

Uh oh…

I thought it wasn’t that big of a deal, so in a conversation we were having I said out loud something along the lines of “bro, just tell her, she likes you too anyway.”

And they both got awkward and tried to avoid/end the conversation.

Oops!

I was told by one of them later that I was kind of a jerk for saying that out loud for everyone to hear, but for me it doesn’t make sense because everyone already knew…

I just wanna know if I’m missing some social queues here and being a jerk, or if it wasn’t that bad.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader said he’s a jerk.

Screenshot 2026 11 04 at 4.01.08 PM He Called Out Two Friends Who Secretly Liked Each Other—Then the Whole Group Turned on Him for Breaking the Unspoken Rule

Another individual agreed.

Screenshot 2026 11 04 at 4.00.40 PM He Called Out Two Friends Who Secretly Liked Each Other—Then the Whole Group Turned on Him for Breaking the Unspoken Rule

This Reddit user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 11 04 at 4.00.48 PM He Called Out Two Friends Who Secretly Liked Each Other—Then the Whole Group Turned on Him for Breaking the Unspoken Rule

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

And another Reddit user nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 11 04 at 4.00.59 PM He Called Out Two Friends Who Secretly Liked Each Other—Then the Whole Group Turned on Him for Breaking the Unspoken Rule

Well, that was awkward…

And not cool!

Come on, man!

Sometimes, the best course of action is to keep your mouth shut!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
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