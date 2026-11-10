He Called Out Two Friends Who Secretly Liked Each Other—Then the Whole Group Turned on Him for Breaking the Unspoken Rule

Some things are better left unsaid…

And I’m here to say that putting someone on the spot is NOT COOL.

And doing that to two people is even worse!

Check out what happened when a high school student decided to open his mouth and put a couple of his friends on blast.

AITA for saying something that everyone already knew? “This happened years ago, in 9th Grade. There were these friends that I had and they liked each other, and everyone in the class knew it.

Uh oh…

I thought it wasn’t that big of a deal, so in a conversation we were having I said out loud something along the lines of “bro, just tell her, she likes you too anyway.” And they both got awkward and tried to avoid/end the conversation.

Oops!

I was told by one of them later that I was kind of a jerk for saying that out loud for everyone to hear, but for me it doesn’t make sense because everyone already knew… I just wanna know if I’m missing some social queues here and being a jerk, or if it wasn’t that bad.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader said he’s a jerk.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

And another Reddit user nailed it.

Well, that was awkward…

And not cool!

Come on, man!

Sometimes, the best course of action is to keep your mouth shut!