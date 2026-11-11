He Spent the Evening Silently Minding His Own Business in His Room—So His Roommate Accused Him of Making His Guests Feel Unwelcome

Living with a roommate requires mutual respect and clear boundaries.

In this story, this man was confronted by his roommate, saying that his friends don’t like him.

They accused him of making them feel unwelcome simply because he was quiet and kept to himself.

Things became even more concerning when the roommate allegedly threatened physical violence and locked him inside the room.

Check out the full details below.

My roomates friends don’t like me Today, he came to tell me that his friends try to avoid coming into the room when I’m around. He said it was because of the vibe I give off. Apparently, I give off a vibe that makes them feel like they’re not wanted. And now he has turned it into such a big issue.

This man prefers to be quiet and mind his own business.

I’m very quiet and keep to myself. I’m an only child, if that makes things clear enough. Maybe I should be more open and friendly, but then again, it’s also my personal space. I don’t talk to his friends when they come in or look at them. I just try to mind my own business because they’re his friends, not mine.

His roommate gave him an ultimatum.

Then, he gave me an ultimatum about whether he should move out or I should move out. Since having friends over is so important to him. I respect that, but is it necessary for me to change my character just to please his friends? This isn’t the only issue I’ve had with him. The other day, I asked him if he could remove my bank details from his Spotify, and he started to get defensive. He soon became aggressive, as in, he wanted to physically fight, and started blaming me for the issue. He said, “I wanted him to beat me up so he could get expelled.”

He didn’t like that his roommate opened his stuff without asking permission.

The other day, I came to my room and found my toothpaste box opened and unused. I didn’t have an issue with it being toothpaste. But the principle of someone opening my stuff and using it without permission shows a lack of respect for boundaries. Then, he proceeds to label me as a Cambridge kid and soon comes to the conclusion that it’s my personality that’s the problem. That’s why he gets upset.

His roommate also locked him in his room.

The other day, he locked me in the room. And when I asked him to unlock it, he said it was my own problem. And that I should find someone else to help me with it. Is that a reasonable roommate?

Whoa! What kind of roommate is that?

Being quiet and keeping to yourself does not mean you are doing anything wrong.

Honestly, this doesn’t sound like a small matter. Threats of physical violence and deliberately locking someone in a room are serious concerns.

I think he should consider moving out or looking for a new roommate.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point.

Another honest opinion.

People are saying the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Finally, another one chimes in.

A roommate should share the home peacefully, not turn it into a real-life escape room!

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