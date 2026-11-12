He Was Careful To Choose An Apartment That He Was Told Would Be Very Quiet, But Soon After He Moved In, He Realized His Neighbor Was Very Loud And It Is driving Him Crazy

Some people are very sensitive to noises, and when they can hear their neighbors through the wall, it drives them crazy.

That is the case for the guy in this story, so he took extra care when choosing an apartment to ask about noise levels from everyone in the area.

While he was told the apartment he selected would be quiet, shortly after moving in he realized that his neighbor was a very loud talker and the walls were paper thin. It is driving him crazy, and he doesn’t know what to do.

Read through the full story below and see if you have any recommendations.

The noises from my neighbor are unbearable to me. To keep it brief: I can no longer stand my neighbor—not necessarily her as a person, but the noise she makes and her conversations.

He is trying to be careful about moving into the right place.

When I rented this apartment on the 6th floor, I thought, “Great, no more trauma from noisy neighbors!” But during my viewing, I noticed another unit right next to mine. I asked the agency what the neighbor was like—and even asked the people living across the hall—because I’ve been through absolutly terrible neighbors in the past, and I’ve developed an extreme, hyper-vigilant state of mind. Everyone assured me it was fine; they said she’s around 35 and only occasionally slams her door—but that it’s rare.

Things aren’t as quiet as he was led to believe.

During the viewing, I spent some time in the apartment—which I love—trying to get a sense of what the sound environment would be like if I lived there. Of course, a few hours isn’t enough to tell; I must have just happened to visit on a quiet day. I moved in, though I spent very little time there at first—only until I was properly settled. The problem now is that, due to my hypersensitivity, I don’t feel at home. The shared wall is as thin as toilet paper; I can hear the neighbor’s conversations as clearly as if I were sitting on her lap.

Being able to hear neighbors this clearly is very annoying.

I hear everything—her laughter, her humming (which can sometimes be cute)—to the point where I could almost join in the conversation. When she has friends over, I know I’ll be filled with anger and frustration, because the noise makes it impossible for me to think and leaves both my body and mind paralyzed. My sleep is a disaster. It’s also worth noting that I poured all my remaining energy into this move, and I’m currently recovering from severe exhaustion and burnout caused by personal issues, yet it feels like I’m not even managing to recover.

He is really letting this noise get to him.

I can’t even relax when she’s not there or when things are quiet; I’m constantly waiting for the noise to start. Sometimes the sounds are very faint, but even then, it drives me absolutely crazy. I’m thinking of making an appointment with a therapist, but what could I even say to her? She has a right to live her life, after all; I can’t exactly ask her to stop laughing or to stop having a friend over—a friend who, by the way, talks as if we were at a concert where you can’t hear a thing.

At least he recognizes that the neighbor isn’t intentionally being loud.

It’s not really her fault, but I’m just so exhausted—by life in general, and by the noise—that I’m having these intense outbursts of anger; I barely recognize myself anymore. Sometimes I fantasize about having superpowers—like being able to release a gas that would put everyone to sleep, just so it could finally be quiet. Anyway, I’m rambling.

Honestly, he needs to find a house he can move into. No apartment will be as quiet as he wants.

I don’t know what else to do to relax. I use noise-canceling headphones, earplugs, and white noise; I’m even considering buying self-adhesive soundproofing panels. I’m trying to work on myself so I can stop focusing so much on the noise. Unfortunately, I just don’t have the energy to move.

He really needs to work on his own mental health.

So, I’m doing everything I can to avoid being the annoying, grumpy neighbor. There was intense noise at 1 p.m., it’s 4 p.m. now and my body is still tense. Is anyone else in the same situation and can advise me on how to handle it or even talk to her about it?

Unfortunately for him, it seems like the neighbor is just making a normal amount of noise, but the walls are thin and he is overly sensitive. At the end of the day, he is just not suited for apartment living, so he needs to find a way to get his own house.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Anything could help.

Here are a few good suggestions.

This commenter has the exact same sensitivity to noise.

Here is someone who also dealt with something like this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

Not feeling at home in your own house is awful.

The only real solution is to move into a house. He just isn’t equipped to deal with apartment living.

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