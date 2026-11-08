He Was Fed Up With Gas Station Customers, So He Began Paying Them Back With Small Inconveniences

Sometimes, customers don’t even have to be acting that rude to get on your nerves.

For one gas station employee, it was the little things that really started wearing his patience thin.

While working overnight, he often deals with people who ignore his outstretched hand and put their money on the counter, or shout requests from across the store.

So he’s started returning their change the same way, and if someone calls out an order from an aisle, he waits until they reach the register to ask what they want.

It hasn’t stopped everyone, but one regular who throws things onto the counter has at least started saying please.

Read on to see everything he has to say about this.

Minor Annoyances Back at Customers I work in a gas station. It’s 24/7, and I’m the grave shift, so I’m here all night. There’s always some that are rude in any customer-facing job, so I do a few little petty things back at them whenever someone annoys me. The classic thing where you hold out your hand and the customer puts their money/ID/whatever on the counter under your hand as if they don’t see you holding it out waiting. I do it right back with their change, especially if they throw things at me. I actually have one old man, I like to think he’s angry and bitter because he very clearly has no teeth, who throws basically everything onto the counter at me. ID, money, even if it’s coins, anything.

Though the man didn’t learn to stop, he has gotten better.

He has zero respect. I have a customer service voice, of course, but he has lost the right to it by now. I am dry and curt with him. I toss his cigarettes on the counter in front of him. I don’t ever hand him anything. He hasn’t learned much. He still dumps pennies on the counter with no care, despite there being a can to donate for veterans right there next to him, but he has actually started using “please” sometimes. Also, because of the nature of late-night work, there will be times when there’s only one customer in the store.

When they’re alone, people start to act more strangely.

For some reason, this makes people weirdly entitled: calling across the store to ask me questions, walking away from me and yelling what cigarettes they want, and a lot of weird little things they wouldn’t do if anyone else was in the store with them. So I wait. I will stand at my counter as they yell from the furthest possible place from me for me to get them their Marlboros, and then, when they finally deign to grace my counter with whatever else they get, they have to repeat themselves again because I don’t listen to calls like a dog. I have even flat-out asked a customer if what they were trying to ask me was important or if I could get back to my actual job because he was being so entitled and annoying about a free drink. I would’ve let him do it if he had just not been a jerk and tried to act like he’s right.

W0w! It seems like those things really bother him.

Let’s take a look at how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

That sure would be awful.

This person was annoyed by customers and their money too.

This guy sounds like a nightmare.

Here’s someone who doesn’t want to get near a cashier’s hand.

It’s easy to see why he gets tired of dealing with this.

But unless someone is throwing things at him, they may not even realize they’re doing anything wrong.

And while these little habits can be annoying, there are much worse things customers can do.

He’d probably have an easier night if he let a few things go instead of treating them all like a personal insult. Most of the time, it has more to do with them than you.

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