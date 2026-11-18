High School Student Starts Studying Harder To Outperform The Girl Who Annoys Her, But Her Petty Revenge Turns Into A Habit She Wants To Keep

Sometimes, the person who gets on your nerves the most ends up giving you a reason to try harder.

That’s what happened to one high school student who liked everything about her new school, except for the girl who sat behind her in class.

The girl was always making jokes to get the boys’ attention, and it was hard to focus with all of that going on right behind her.

What really got her, though, was that the same girl had the highest grades in the class. She got to thinking that if that girl could do so well, she could too.

So, she started studying harder than she ever had, and what started out as a way to prove a point turned out to be a pretty good habit.

Read on to see exactly what she did.

I studied twice as hard because I didn’t like a girl in my class, out of pure, petty revenge. I (17F) have been new to this high school since last year, and it’s been pretty great. The teachers are kind and are clear at explaining, while the students are also pretty nice, except for this girl, whom I find absolutely insufferable. Fortunately, she’s changed classes this year, which is great, and I’ll tell you why.

The girl just kinda rubbed her the wrong way from the start.

She was kind of a pick-me, always trying to get the attention of the boys in our class by making 67 and ******* jokes and so on, which made it hard for me to focus in class since she sat right behind me. It’s important to keep in mind that I’m autistic with ADHD, so it did annoy me even more to hear her nagging. She had the highest grades in our class, which genuinely made me think, “If a girl who thinks these types of jokes are actually funny can get grades this high, maybe I’ve got a shot.”

After she started working harder, it really showed.

And it actually worked, even though I wasn’t used to studying, especially not this much. I wish I was making this up, but I actually studied 14 hours straight once and didn’t even shower because it was very late once I was done. Long story short, we ended up being among the very few to have A+ grades for the biology, Italian, and English literature exams. I will continue to study hard, even if it’s not because of this girl, but because the teachers have a lot of trust in me and want to make sure I take full advantage of the support I receive, and to enjoy these last two years before I eventually graduate.

Wow! Its so incredible what you can do when you set your mind to it!

Let’s check out if the people over at Reddit have ever done anything similar.

This reader discusses ADHD.

For this person, it was a teacher.

That’s a good point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

These are encouraging words.

That’s one way to turn a negative into a positive.

Instead of letting hatred and anger consume her, she chose to channel the energy inward and came out a better person for it.

Bravo for her, because this seems to be a test that many people fail.

And the best part is that the habit has followed her through life. There’s no doubt that’s made things at least a little easier for her.

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