Thanksgiving Plans Got Out Of Hand After A Man’s Sister Invited Herself, Then Tried Adding Seven More Guests To The Celebration

Holiday hosting gets complicated when guests start expanding the invitation list.

One brother agreed to Thanksgiving before learning how many people were supposedly coming.

His answer was clear.

His delivery was less graceful.

See how one dinner plan became a family standoff.

Thanksgiving Gatecrashing My sister (57) has never learned that you don’t invite others to a party she and husband were invited to. I usually tolerate it because most often it’s just her dog and one or both of her adult child and their SO’s and we’re all family. NP Sometimes I have to announce limitations because my wife has a big family and it’s so much work to host a lot of people. And it gets crazy. Sometimes it’s just nice to have a small affair. And I have to be explicit about that every time.

Her sister invited herself to Thanksgiving dinner.

Today, I get this text [names redacted] : Sis(ter): Good morning, I would like to do Turkey day at your place this year. I’ll provide the food. Is that ok? Me: Absolutely! With [Wife’s] parents living here now we were already going to do that and of course you and [husband] are always welcome Coordinate with [my wife] on what to bring My Wife: My mom, [wife’s sister], and I will be working on the menu and will let you know soon. ❤️

But the guest list got longer.

Sis: Ok, I wanted to provide food for T-day because I want to invite [daughter] & [SO], [Step daughter] and [SO], [Other Step daughter] & [SO] with baby Me: Sorry, no That’s information you should have disclosed beforehand We cannot host that many people and it’s an unrealistic imposition to invite so many others to someone else’s house

The guest list could get even longer if he allowed his sister to do this.

And then who are they all inviting too? We can’t host 40 people. Freakin’ ridiculous You and [husband] are welcome. If you need to do Thanksgiving with all of his family then [Step Daughters] should host it. And then you can invite all of my family to their house

He turned the tables on her.

And I’ll bring along [wife’s] parents and her six siblings and their spouses and all their kids to [Step Daughter] And my friend G. and his family and his brothers and their families Im sure [Step Daughters] will appreciate all the love we bring Sis: That’s why I asked if I provide the food could I do T-day at your house. It’s fine if you prefer to do your own thing. I thought we could spend the holiday as a family. Sorry we have adult children who have significant others and their own children. We will figure out another venue. Have a nice day

It sounds like she got the point at the end, but at the same time, she really didn’t. It’s a lot to host a meal for that many people.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person got fed up with hosting Thanksgiving every year.

It is pretty bizarre.

As families grow, eventually there are too many people to host everyone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

Another person knows what it’s like to have someone invite people to join them at invite-only events.

The sister added several guests after her brother agreed to host, while he responded with unnecessary anger and sarcasm.

He apologized and reopened the invitation, but she rejected it and moved her celebration to the condo clubhouse.