He Kept Watching The Kids Whenever His Spouse And Neighbor Went Out, But Requesting Compensation Suddenly Made The Arrangement Explode Into Conflict

Parenting can feel uneven, but watching your own child is not paid babysitting.

One father regularly stayed home while his wife enjoyed movies and expensive dinners with their neighbor.

After those outings became routine, he decided the arrangement should start earning him money.

Read on to see why his proposed solution raised more questions than it answered.

AITA for wanting to be pay for babysitting my own daughter? My (39M) wife (34F) and I live in a suburban house with our daughter (10F, Emily). Our neighbour next door (48M, Walter) is a single father with two daughters (14F and 12F). We have been living here for a little more than two years.

He and his wife have different hobbies.

My wife really likes watching scary movies, but I have never enjoyed them. I get too scared and end up having a bad time, so I prefer to avoid them. Her friends sometimes go with her to the more popular ones, but she also likes older, indie, and foreign horror movies.

But soon, a new neighbor moved in that shared this same interest.

She has always had a hard time finding people that have this niche interest, and that is why it was such a big deal when we met Walter and found out he also shares this tendency. They very quickly started to make plans to watch movies together.

At first, he was fine with sitting movie nights out and just staying home.

I was invited to be a part of this but refused. I prefer to just stay at home babysitting Emily and Walter’s daughters while they are in their cinephile reunions.

Their movie nights soon evolved, but still, he rejected any invitations.

They eventually started doing stuff outside of watching movies, like going out for dinner. Walter invited all of us, including the kids, to go with him to a restaurant that a friend of his owned. I said no because it was too expensive. I don’t like that kind of place because I feel they are a waste of money, and I didn’t think the kids would enjoy it either. I insisted on staying with the kids and let the two of them go be themselves.

But lately, babysitting has grown a little old.

This has become a regular thing, and it is in a way a good deal for me because Walter pays for my wife’s dinner, and she can no longer complain about me not taking her to fancy restaurants. As both their movie and dinner nights have become so common, I have grown a little tired of the burden of constantly babysitting the girls.

Walter explains that he’s grown to trust him looking after his family, but did offer to start paying him.

I talked to my wife and Walter about it, and he explained that he usually does not like leaving his daughters with babysitters. He says he is really comfortable knowing that they are being watched by an experienced father like me instead of some teenage girl. He nevertheless agreed that it was too much of a load for me and offered to start paying me a standard babysitter fee each time he goes out with my wife.

His wife, however, was very opposed to this idea.

I thought that was a fair approach to the issue, but my wife was fully against it. She says I should not be paid for babysitting my own daughter nor the daughters of a close friend of our family like Walter.

It’s turned into a huge source of conflict for the couple.

We have been arguing about this, but she insists on this notion and is not open to change. She even gets mad every time I talk to her about this. Walter promised me that he will convince her, but he does not seem to have been able to do so either. AITA?

It’s clear to see there’s quite a few red flags here.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks this father has much bigger things to worry about.

This commenter can’t believe just how in the wrong this man really is.

This user agrees he’s going about this all wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

This man may come to regret letting Walter fulfill so many of his wife’s unmet needs.

This father had every right to stop providing free childcare for the neighbor, but expecting payment to watch his own daughter was unreasonable.

Instead of creating a parenting invoice, the couple needed an honest conversation about childcare, boundaries, and those increasingly date-like outings.

Charging to parent his child was somehow only the second-strangest part of this arrangement.