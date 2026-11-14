His Customers Followed Him to a Better-Paying Job. His Old Dealership Sent a Cease-and-Desist, Even Though They Had Him Take Customer Calls on His Personal Phone for Years

If you’ve finally found someone you trust with your car, why start over just because they got a new job?

At least that’s how some of one technician’s customers felt when he switched dealerships after four years.

His old dealership gave him a raise to stay, but when another shop offered him even better pay, he took the job.

Since he’d used his personal phone for work for years, his customers already had his number. So when he started at the new shop, some called him and brought their vehicles there.

Well, that really didn’t fly with his old dealership, so they sent him a cease-and-desist letter accusing him of taking customer information. But it didn’t stop there. They also started giving the customers a hard time, too.

Read on to see how the whole situation played out.

Left a company and my customers followed. I worked for a dealer as a night tech. I was there for 4 years and asked for a work phone so my personal phone would stop blowing up. The last 3 months of me being there, they provided a phone. A coworker left and got a management position and offered me a job at the new dealer. My dealer got scared of me leaving and gave me a $5 raise. I then was curious and took an informal interview at his dealer, where they offered me another $5. I took the job.

After he left, customers started reaching out.

The GM came into the SM office as I put my resignation in and was a complete ****. I then thanked all of my customers for staying with me and trusting me with their service for the last 4 years and told them if they needed anything, to reach out because they had my personal number. The first week of the new job, their customers reached out because they trusted me and ultimately left working with the former dealer. Said former dealer served me with a cease-and-desist letter for taking customer information with me on my personal device that I was forced to use for 4 years.

Lucky for him, his previous employer was chasing the customers away on their own.

The former dealer harassed the customers about following me (the current dealer was buying parts from the former dealer because they were different brands). They were upset I was working on their brand of vehicle in front of their techs with parts bought from them. I added 5 new customers at the same location to my roster, and because of their harassment of the customers, they served the previous dealer with a cease-and-desist letter. The amount of dirt they threw on my name was unbelievable. Overall, I’m making more and staying busier than I was. Their dealer is in shambles because I left.

Wow. It’s crazy how one employee can make such a difference.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

Something similar happened to someone this reader knows.

There’s no doubt every employee after signed one.

Yeah, they should’ve thought about this before.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

Now, that’s funny!

The dealership should’ve considered this when forcing employees to use their personal phones.

Of course the customers were going to call that number after he left. That’s how they get ahold of him.

Next time, they should be less concerned about profit and more concerned about securing their future business.

And, as for him, it sounds like he’s making better money and has plenty of work. So good for him!

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