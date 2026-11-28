His School Had A Very Strict Dress Code, Especially When It Came To Haircuts, But He Found A Loophole That Allowed Him To Grow And Style His Hair Straight Up Like Marge Simpson

Many schools have strict dress codes to ensure the students are focused on learning rather than what each person is wearing. Kids, however, will always try to find a loophole or other way around any rule that is in place.

That is what happened in this story where one student, who was already a social outcast, realized that his school’s strict dress code didn’t mention anything about how tall a student’s haircut could be.

So, he began growing and styling his hair straight up until he graduated to a different school that didn’t have a dress code.

Read through the full story below and see what you think about how he managed to get around the rules.

Marge Simpson hair complies with All-Boys’ Middle School uniform code! Background: My Catholic middle school in Mexico City reflected the demographics of Mexico city: 1200 boys, 10% white, 20% native, 70% mestizo, and me being the single black bean in the cafe-au-lait rice.

School uniforms can be a great thing.

The school had a peculiar uniform code, were we attended in a formal uniform Mondays and special events, and in civvies Tuesday through Friday, except for having weekly PE on a civvies day and having to be wearing sportwear. But everyday, our hair had to be presentable, including: On the sides, the hair must not cover the student ears.

The school wants the students to look their best.

Behind the head, the hair must not fall below the natural growth line. In front, the hair must not cover the forehead, and if pulled down, it must not be long enough to go below the eyebrows.

Their dress code was very specific about hair.

Had to always be combed, brushed and or gelled. No uneven shaven hair (basically, no punk looks).

He doesn’t fit in with the other kids, but that’s ok.

The story: Between me being a total nerd, an introvert, sucking at non-cycling sports, being a member of the library-lunch club, and having applied for and been accepted into the ultra-dorky 30-boy school chamber choir, I was completely like a lemniscate-shaped peg trying to choose between square and round holes. I eventually gave up trying to fit in and begun seeking manners to stick out. I soon became the only student to attend school by bicycle.

Some kids always want to push back against the rules.

I bought trench coats, heavy boots, fanny packs and expedition backpacks. I discovered anime and cosplay. And, eventually, I believe I was watching The Fresh Prince Of Bell Air or something, and I saw a dude with a cylindrical Afro, and thought “That would fit the rules, wouldn’t it!” I thus began letting my hair grow on top. It begun rather tame (just the noticeable cylindrical shape), but between my hairdresser gaining practice and me never failing a hair-length test, plus me spending a good two or three minutes per hour combing it up, I eventually let it grow until I could hide a standing crayon on the crown of my head!

You have to know the rules well if you want to get around them.

My only regret was the no-punk-look rule, forcing me to keep something of a cushion on the sides and back. Still, half the school hated me for having and milking my personal loophole, but I was a total social urchin and bully magnet, and was glad to fight back in such a blatant fashion.

It was a short-lived bit of malicious compliance.

I eventually moved on to high school where there was no uniform at all and nobody was checking hair, but I discovered that letting it grow further up was just forcing me to comb so much more. And then I turned 18 and had to do my mandatory military service; thus, I had to actually chop it down. And being that I had just moved to Cancun, I discovered that my “vertical hairdo” was as unpleasant as wearing a wool cap in this hellish heat, and gave up on it. But my memories remain…

Honestly, this is pretty funny and mostly harmless. Clearly, the school didn’t care that much, or they would have modified their dress code.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about what he did.

Here is someone who also hated his school’s haircut-related dress code.

The kid was clearly clever.

This person wonders about one part of the rule.

Maybe this only applied if the hair was worn down.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.

This person thought of another ‘tall hair’ icon.

Giving kids little loopholes like this might actually be the best part of a dress code. The students feel like they are ‘getting away with something’ while the school still ensures the kids look nice.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home. Read Story →