DHL Driver Wouldn’t Climb Two Flights Of Stairs And Marked Him “Not Home,” So He Rerouted The Package To An Eighth-Floor Address For The Next Delivery Attempt

Delivery problems are frustrating enough without a driver pretending nobody was home.

This customer answered the buzzer, waited at the door, and still received a failed-delivery notice.

Instead of collecting the package himself, he arranged a second delivery with one important change.

Check out how this stairway revenge unfolded.

Don’t want to do two flights of stairs? Enjoy six. I was supposed to get a delivery today from DHL, which requires a signature. It was a gift for my wife: a new piece of clothing she’d been wanting for a while. The tracking showed today, and this morning, it updated to say between 1 and 3 pm. Perfect!

He waited for about ten minutes.

We exercise together, and then my wife heads to work. I’m off today and home. I jump in the shower around 12:30, only to hear the doorbell at 12:40. Crap, he’s early. I run to the doorbell, buzz him in, throw on a bathrobe, and wait by the door. I just have to sign, and then I can go finish my shower and stick the bathrobe in the dryer. Except nobody knocks on my door. I stand there for about ten minutes, waiting: maybe he has other deliveries in the building, or maybe he can’t find my unit. No big deal.

Then, he learned the guy had already left.

Until my phone goes off with another text update: “Couldn’t deliver package because you weren’t home.” I lit up. I run downstairs in flip flops and a bathrobe, but the truck is already gone. I call the call center. Fortunately, I get to speak to a human immediately, and he’s very helpful. He says he’s going to try to have them redeliver it, because that’s not right, and if they can’t, he gave me a list of options. I decide to wait to see if they can redeliver.

He must not have liked the idea of walking upstairs.

Several hours later, they can’t. No one knows why this dude didn’t come upstairs, he made it into the building and mine was the only package. But I understand why. The elevator is down right now. So this dude walks into the lobby, sees the crew working on the disabled elevator, and decides the two flights of stairs from the lobby to the third floor are just too much for him, so he turns around and walks out. And now he’s not coming back.

Now, he gets to climb even higher.

My wife is really sad. She’s been having a rough time lately, and she was really looking forward to feeling pretty. So now I’m even angrier. Well, one option for redelivery was for them to come back the next day and leave it with a neighbor. So I texted around and found someone who could be home all day tomorrow to take the package… on the 8th floor. Management sent out another email this morning that we shouldn’t expect the elevator to be fixed until next week. Enjoy the stairs, jerk.

Yikes! Not getting a package as expected is extremely frustrating.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit relate to this story.

This person’s dogs weren’t home, but UPS still used them as an excuse.

This sounds stressful.

Such a good point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who disagree on whether or not soccer balls hitting a house is a big deal.

Let’s hope this isn’t true.

The driver avoided two flights of stairs and falsely claimed the customer was not home.

For redelivery, this man selected an eighth-floor neighbor while the building’s elevator remained completely broken.

The courier traded two flights for six and received an express delivery of consequences.