An Employee Was Told to Attend a “Mandatory” After-Work Team Dinner—Despite Believing His Shift Ends at 5:00 PM

After-work company events should not automatically become mandatory obligations for employees.

The following story involves an employee who received an email from his manager.

The manager announced that everyone must attend the team dinner after work.

He also warned that skipping the event could make someone look uncooperative.

However, aside from not being fond of attending after-work events, he also had other plans.

If you were in his shoes, what would you do? Read the full story below for all the details.

My boss is making us go to after-hours team building and I don’t want to go I just got an email from my manager. He said we all have to attend a team dinner this Friday after work. It’s not optional, and he said skipping it would make me look uncooperative.

This employee already had personal plans.

I already have personal plans that I can’t reschedule. I also hate these forced after-work events. My job ends at 5 PM, and I don’t get extra pay or overtime for staying late for company activities.

He’s worried that saying no might cause some problems at work.

I’m worried that if I say no, my manager will hold it against me later. A few coworkers have already said they feel pressured to go, even though they don’t want to. Is there a polite way to decline without hurting my reputation at work? Has anyone dealt with this before?

Some people come to work because they want to earn a living, and nothing else.

OP is one of these people who dislikes attending after-work events.

And I agree. I think employees should be able to enjoy their personal time without worrying that declining a company event will damage their reputation.

What do you think? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s a good response.

This person shares their experience.

Here’s a personal thought.

This one gives a similar remark.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who straight hangs up on his boss when he asks for after-hours work without authorizing overtime pay.

Finally, short and makes sense.

When a company event falls after work hours, it should be optional, not obligatory.

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