Man Wants His Neighbor To Bring His Barking Husky Inside, But The Owner Says He Isn’t Comfortable Letting The Dog Roam Freely Indoors

New neighbors should be considerate of the people already living around them.

The following story involves a homeowner has a new neighbor who would leave their Husky outside whenever they left the house.

The dog was left outside unattended, barking and howling for hours while the neighbor was away.

He already left a polite note and spoke to them in person, yet nothing has changed, and he’s still dealing with the same noise problem.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Advice on New Neighbor A week and a half ago, new neighbors a few houses down moved in. I was driving by and saw they had a Husky sitting outside with the owner. I immediately clocked it because I just knew we’d be hearing that dog at some point. Sure enough, I was right.

This man left a polite note on the neighbor’s door to let them know about their dog.

A week ago, they left him in the backyard while they were gone, and he was barking. I left a nice note on the door letting them know. I asked them to leave him inside while they were gone. Four nights later, the dog was barking and howling for a couple of hours while they were gone again. I went to take a video recording. The next morning, I went over in person. I introduced myself as the writer of the note. I told the owner about the night before.

He finally talked to them in person and suggested leaving the dog inside the house instead.

He said they were at the movies and didn’t know he barked like that while they were gone. Their solution to my note was to gate the dog on the opposite side of the house. Because they thought that I would hear it less that way. But they still left the dog outside unattended. I asked if they could leave the dog inside while they were gone. He said, “Well, he’s a puppy (9 months), and I don’t want him tearing stuff up.” Then, multiple times, he just kept saying, “Well, we’ll figure something out.”

Now, he’s not sure what action to take next.

The owner was probably in his late 60s or early 70s. He was nice and not defensive, but him saying the dog is a puppy and would tear stuff up concerns me. Now, I’m expecting that this situation will happen again, but I don’t know how far to escalate it. Do I go talk in person again? Do I start calling the cops? Or do I report it to the HOA? I don’t know. It’s hard because he was nice. But also clearly, he’s an idiot because they just did the same thing after I left the initial note.

Aww… I understand how difficult it is to report someone who’s nice and friendly.

But OP can’t live like this permanently. Like everybody else, he deserves some peace and quiet in his home,

The neighbor may have been friendly, but repeatedly leaving a barking puppy outside doesn’t solve the problem for anyone.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another opinion.

Another one chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

This person makes a valid point.

Give it time to adjust, says this one.

Some neighbors are friendly, but not responsible pet owners.

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