November 13, 2026 at 10:23 am

Man’s Girlfriend Was Charged With Reckless Driving For Going 109 In A 60, So He Was Stunned When She Said He Should Have Offered To Join Her For 16 Hours Of Community Service

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman doing community service

Pexels/Reddit

Relationships are full of unwritten expectations, and most of them only come out in the heat of an argument.

One man’s girlfriend got a reckless driving charge after going 109 mph in a 60 zone. Because she was more than 30 over the limit, she had to appear in court and faced up to a month in jail, and the couple hired a lawyer.

The lawyer suggested 16 hours of community service to get on the judge’s good side, and she completed all of it during the week while he was at his 9-to-5.

He never offered to go with her, since it was a stressful season at work and he’d have had to take time off.

Months later, in the middle of an argument, she told him he should have offered to join her.

Now he’s wondering what a normal boyfriend would have done.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not offering to accompany my gf to community service for her reckless driving charge

My girlfriend got a reckless driving charge in the state of Maryland 2 months ago for going 109 mph on a road with a speed limit of 60 mph.

This offense came with some serious consequences.

Since she was going 30+ mph over, she is required by law to make an appearance in court, faces up to one month of jail time, and we had to hire a lawyer.

So she decided to do everything she could to get on the good side of the law.

The lawyer recommended performing 16 hours of community service (among other things) prior to the trial in order to get in the judge’s good graces.

Eventually this created some drama in their relationship.

My GF has since completed all hours, but recently, in an argument, she got upset with me that I never offered to go with her.

My GF generally works all throughout the day on weekends, and I work a 9-5, so she completed all of her community service during the week while I was busy with work.

One part of him wishes he had helped, but the other part doesn’t feel like it was his responsibility.

When she brought this up, in retrospect, I kind of kicked myself for not offering, but I was also busy with work, and it was a stressful season that would have required me taking time off.

I’m not sure if this is something a normal boyfriend would offer, but she seems to think it is.

AITA?

Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks it’s his girlfriend’s responsibility.

Screenshot 2026 11 12 at 12.24.29 PM Man’s Girlfriend Was Charged With Reckless Driving For Going 109 In A 60, So He Was Stunned When She Said He Should Have Offered To Join Her For 16 Hours Of Community Service

This isn’t a normal thing to ask of your partner.

Screenshot 2026 11 12 at 12.24.48 PM Man’s Girlfriend Was Charged With Reckless Driving For Going 109 In A 60, So He Was Stunned When She Said He Should Have Offered To Join Her For 16 Hours Of Community Service

This commenter thinks the whole idea is just plain absurd.

Screenshot 2026 11 12 at 12.24.58 PM Man’s Girlfriend Was Charged With Reckless Driving For Going 109 In A 60, So He Was Stunned When She Said He Should Have Offered To Join Her For 16 Hours Of Community Service

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

This is basically red flag galore.

Screenshot 2026 11 12 at 12.25.11 PM Man’s Girlfriend Was Charged With Reckless Driving For Going 109 In A 60, So He Was Stunned When She Said He Should Have Offered To Join Her For 16 Hours Of Community Service

Going 109 in a 60 is a decision, and the consequences belong to the person who made it.

This girlfriend can ask for support all she wants, but at the end of the day, he didn’t cause the charge, and he didn’t need to share the sentence.

Her frustration is understandable, though it’s pointed at the wrong person.

Accountability starts with the driver.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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