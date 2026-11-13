Man’s Girlfriend Was Charged With Reckless Driving For Going 109 In A 60, So He Was Stunned When She Said He Should Have Offered To Join Her For 16 Hours Of Community Service

Relationships are full of unwritten expectations, and most of them only come out in the heat of an argument.

One man’s girlfriend got a reckless driving charge after going 109 mph in a 60 zone. Because she was more than 30 over the limit, she had to appear in court and faced up to a month in jail, and the couple hired a lawyer.

The lawyer suggested 16 hours of community service to get on the judge’s good side, and she completed all of it during the week while he was at his 9-to-5.

He never offered to go with her, since it was a stressful season at work and he’d have had to take time off.

Months later, in the middle of an argument, she told him he should have offered to join her.

Now he’s wondering what a normal boyfriend would have done.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not offering to accompany my gf to community service for her reckless driving charge My girlfriend got a reckless driving charge in the state of Maryland 2 months ago for going 109 mph on a road with a speed limit of 60 mph.

This offense came with some serious consequences.

Since she was going 30+ mph over, she is required by law to make an appearance in court, faces up to one month of jail time, and we had to hire a lawyer.

So she decided to do everything she could to get on the good side of the law.

The lawyer recommended performing 16 hours of community service (among other things) prior to the trial in order to get in the judge’s good graces.

Eventually this created some drama in their relationship.

My GF has since completed all hours, but recently, in an argument, she got upset with me that I never offered to go with her. My GF generally works all throughout the day on weekends, and I work a 9-5, so she completed all of her community service during the week while I was busy with work.

One part of him wishes he had helped, but the other part doesn’t feel like it was his responsibility.

When she brought this up, in retrospect, I kind of kicked myself for not offering, but I was also busy with work, and it was a stressful season that would have required me taking time off. I’m not sure if this is something a normal boyfriend would offer, but she seems to think it is. AITA?

Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks it’s his girlfriend’s responsibility.

This isn’t a normal thing to ask of your partner.

This commenter thinks the whole idea is just plain absurd.

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This is basically red flag galore.

Going 109 in a 60 is a decision, and the consequences belong to the person who made it.

This girlfriend can ask for support all she wants, but at the end of the day, he didn’t cause the charge, and he didn’t need to share the sentence.

Her frustration is understandable, though it’s pointed at the wrong person.

Accountability starts with the driver.

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