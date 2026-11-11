Neighbor Never Cleaned Up After His Dog, So A Homeowner Dropping Off His Misdelivered Package Stepped In The Mess And Tracked It Across His Rugs

Karma doesn’t always arrive on schedule, so sometimes it needs a courier.

One neighbor had a reputation for letting his dog’s mess sit wherever it landed, and everyone on the street had an opinion about it.

So when a package meant for that neighbor ended up on his porch, one homeowner did the decent thing and walked it over. He stepped in the neighbor’s mess right at the edge of his own yard, then went inside the house anyway and tracked it down the hallway.

He said a polite goodbye, left sneaker prints across the rugs and steps, and went home.

By the next day, both rugs were rolled up beside the trash can.

Keep reading for the full story.

Neighbor won’t curb their dog My old neighbor had an odd sense, or talent, as you might say, to always be looking up at the sky when his dog was leaving Play-Doh around the neighborhood. The other neighbors that I knew would always talk about how he wouldn’t clean up after his dog.

One day, an unsuspecting homeowner soon got himself into quite the mess.

One day, we got a package of his left at our house, and I decided to be nice and bring it over. Since I was carrying this modest-size box, which had a pair of calf-high Uggs for his wife in it, I was not paying attention to where I was walking. You know that feeling under your shoe when you step on something soft? Yeah, I felt that as I was about to step off my yard and into the road.

Here’s where the petty revenge came in.

I ring his doorbell and drop off the box. He answered via his Ring and asked me to come in. I walk in, and he said he’s in the kitchen, and I walk down his hall and put it down. We exchange some pleasantries, and I turn to leave, and what do I see? A track of “mud” from my sneakers across his rug and entry mat. I said, “Have a good one,” and quickly left. On his front steps and walk are also my sneaker prints. Next day, I saw both rugs rolled up next to his trash can.

Sounds like this neighbor finally got what was comin’ to him.

Redditors chime in with their takes.

Special delivery!

This user hopes the homeowner put two and two together.

An even bigger mess would have been preferable.

Why not really drive his point home?

The neighbor looked at the sky for years to evade responsibility for his own pet, but the universe finally caught up to him.

This homeowner just wanted to return a box of Uggs. He ended up leaving a trail from the front steps to the kitchen, and the whole street probably wished they’d had a camera.

Karma sure does have a sense of humor.

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