Neighbors’ Dogs Bark Constantly And Their Arguments Keep Her Up, But Woman Worries Calling The Police Could Escalate The Situation

Living in an apartment means respecting the peace and comfort of your neighbors.

In this story, a tenant was dealing with neighbors whose constant noise had made their living situation unbearable.

The neighbors frequently left the dogs barking for hours, had loud arguments late at night, slammed doors, and played blaring music.

Now, she’s left feeling helpless and clueless about how to deal with it.

Have you experienced something like this? Check out the full details below.

I’m at my wit’s end with my neighbors. What would you do? My neighbors have 3 dogs and 3 cats in a one-bedroom apartment. And the situation has become unbearable. They constantly leave their dogs unattended, and the barking goes on for hours. I’ve reported it to property management. They’ve spoken with the neighbors, but nothing changes. I’ve tried communicating with them directly, but that went nowhere.

This tenant feels exhausted by the noise and disturbance her neighbors make.

On top of that, they have loud arguments late at night, with things being thrown. Followed by screaming and slamming doors. They also blast their music so loud that it rattles my walls. It’s exhausting, and I feel like I can’t enjoy my peace and quiet. I’m hesitant to call the police because I’m worried it could escalate the situation.

She wants to know the options she has, but she doesn’t want to move.

The frustrating part is that I’ve never had problems in the 4 years I’ve lived here. These same neighbors seem to have issues with other tenants, too. I don’t feel like I should have to move because of people who refuse to be considerate of those around them. Has anyone dealt with a situation like this? What options do I have when property management talks to them but nothing changes? I want to resolve this without making matters worse, but I’m running out of patience.

Ugh! Dealing with barking dogs, late-night arguments, and loud music all at once sounds absolutely exhausting.

It’s understandable for OP to feel this way and want to know the actions she can take.

I think property management needs to do more than simply talk to the neighbors if the disturbances keep happening.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person has questions.

This one makes a valid point.

Short and sensible.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Here’s another suggestion.

Finally, this user gives their honest opinion.

Some people make apartment living difficult for everyone around them. Ugh!

Enjoyed this story?

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