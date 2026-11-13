New Homeowner Notices Someone Walking Around Her HOA Neighborhood And Emails The Board With Her Concerns

The HOA is often painted as the bad guy, and that’s super easy to understand. After all, HOAs often have lots of annoying and very picky rules, and the HOA board often attracts Karen types who love overly enforcing the rules.

But not all HOAs are like that. Sometimes, it’s the residents who are awful.

In this story, we hear about a new resident in an HOA neighborhood who is worried about a person she sees walking through the neighborhood. She decides to alert the HOA board.

What happens next is simply hilarious!

Let’s read all about it.

The HOA is the hero this time I have one incredible “the HOA isn’t the jerk in this case” story. My dad is African American and went on a walk around the community park around 3 in the afternoon. He was wearing jeans, a polo, etc. Someone who had recently moved in (maybe only 2 weeks) sent an email to the president of the HOA because they were unable to attend the meeting. They said they had a photo of a ‘suspicious person’ who had been ‘obviously casing peoples houses to rob them’ and included photos of my dad.

This is hilarious!

The president of the HOA emailed back that they were “very concerned after seeing the photos” and would “stop by her house to discuss the issue in person”. The scheduled a time to talk and come up with safety strategies. My dad is the president of the HOA.

I’m wondering how he refrained from laughing.

He said the look on her face when she opened the door was priceless. He then proceeded to discuss the ‘issue’ with her like she hadn’t emailed a picture of him asking her “Now why did you feel concerned for your safety?” and “What about him made you think this man was a threat?” She didn’t send any more complaints.

Wow. Just wow. That is hilarious!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Sometimes people overlook the obvious.

This person expected the story to work out in a different way.

Another person is impressed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

This is funny but not completely untrue.

The HOA president in this story is pretty amazing. I don’t know how he managed not to laugh. The neighbor who complained must have been so embarrassed. Hopefully, she learned not to be so quick to jump to conclusions.

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