One Marriage Conflict Escalated After A Husband Said He Trusted His Friend More Than His Wife And She Removed The Friend From Their Home

Marriage problems usually get worse when private arguments are handed to friends and family.

A serious safety mistake can be addressed without inviting someone else to police a shared home.

Instead, this husband gave his friend keys, said he trusted her more, and demanded different rules for his wife’s friendship.

Read on for the full drama below.

AITA for telling my husband his friend isn’t welcome in our home after he involved her in our argument and said he trusts her more than me? My husband has a longtime friend, let’s call her Anne, from his school days. She’s actually a nice person, and I don’t have any personal issue with her. The three of us used to hang out quite a bit. Recently, my husband and I argued about me forgetting to turn off the stove knob. We had just moved into a new place, and somehow I forgot a few times. I understand that it’s serious, and I genuinely made an effort to be more careful. But during the argument, my husband panicked and called Anne to vent.

The guy acted like he had a backup wife.

I could literally hear him inviting her to come stay at our house, which we both pay for, while he was away for a week. He also told her to take a set of keys and check that everything was turned off. At one point, I heard her ask, “Is she mentally disturbed? Why does she forget it?” I let that slide at the time, assuming it was just him venting to a friend. Later, I told him it wasn’t right to bring our private arguments to a third person.

He didn’t agree, apparently.

Instead of understanding, he got defensive and said if I hadn’t been “so irresponsible,” he wouldn’t have called her. Then he added that he trusted her more than me. That really stuck with me. The week he was away, I got sick for most of it. Despite that, he kept asking if I had invited Anne over and when I was going to hang out with her. I don’t like conflict, so I said I’d reach out when I felt better. When I finally did, she cancelled last minute.

She finally decided to set some boundaries.

After all of this, I told my husband that Anne is not welcome in our house anymore. He’s free to continue his friendship with her, just not in our shared space. This became a bigger issue because she was visiting with her boyfriend and it mattered to him. Then his mother got involved. She always does. Her take was that I should have brought this up at a better time, not during another argument.

It’s already messy and getting messier.

As part of resolving things, I was expected to stop talking to one of my own friends because she had yelled at my husband when he was complaining about me. Apparently that was disrespectful, and I should have defended him, even though he was criticizing me. Even though I gave him the grace to stay in touch with Anne, the return from him and his mother was that I’m not allowed to reach out to my own friend. That honestly sucks, even though I know I’m a free woman. I don’t have a lot of friends, and I keep the ones I love very close. AITA?

What I always say is, who needs enemies when you have these kinds of friends? Yikes. What did Reddit think?

Honey, please.

They’re just friends! Nothing sus at all!

Yup. She needs to reconsider the relationship.

Asking the right questions.

It’s absurd behavior.

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Definitely not.

This woman had every right to reject a houseguest her husband involved in their argument and placed above her trust.

The deeper issue is that he should address the stove problem directly, respect their privacy, and apply the same friendship rules to both partners.

Their two-person disagreement somehow gained a friend, a spare key, and his mother.