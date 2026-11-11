November 11, 2026 at 10:23 am

She Asked Scam Callers to Remove Her Number for Months—Then Finally Answered and Screamed Down the Line Until They Hung Up

by Heather Hall

Woman yelling at a scammer on the phone

Pexels/Reddit

A scam call is annoying enough without the same people calling back all day.

One mom was getting upwards of 20 calls a day from the same scammers, so she decided to have a little fun with them.

Sometimes she’d hold the phone next to the car horn and honk. Other times, she’d let her daughter sing Disney songs off-key, and even the callers laughed along.

After a while, though, it stopped being funny. She kept asking them to take her off their list, but they kept calling.

Then one day, they called while she was driving, and she finally had enough.

Read on to see what she did when she picked up.

Scams and how to have fun

My mom and I used to have a problem with scammers. This is how we fixed it!

First, my mom got constant phone calls from the same scam company, like upwards of 20 a day, so she decided to have some fun.

She would put the phone next to the car horn and honk, have my little sister sing Disney songs in the key of off, fart into the phone, whatever you can think of, and the other people had fun, too. We could hear them laughing and such.

While going through a divorce, she found a different way to handle the calls.

But the fun for my mom eventually wore off.

She was divorcing my abusive dad at the time, so high stress, and she finally had it after repeatedly asking to be taken off the call list.

She was driving when she got the call that set her off and grabbed her Bluetooth earpiece and shrieked into the phone. Just screamed, wordlessly, in their ears. She still doesn’t get scams outside of college season to this day, nearly 10 years later, and even then, that’s few and far between.

Wow! It sounds like she got really lucky.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about messing with scam callers.

Well, that is a problem.

Scams 3 She Asked Scam Callers to Remove Her Number for Months—Then Finally Answered and Screamed Down the Line Until They Hung Up

According to this person, the poster keeps posting the same story.

Scams 2 She Asked Scam Callers to Remove Her Number for Months—Then Finally Answered and Screamed Down the Line Until They Hung Up

Here’s someone who’s used the screaming technique.

Scams 1 She Asked Scam Callers to Remove Her Number for Months—Then Finally Answered and Screamed Down the Line Until They Hung Up

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Now, this is funny!

Scams She Asked Scam Callers to Remove Her Number for Months—Then Finally Answered and Screamed Down the Line Until They Hung Up

That’s one way to handle spam callers.

It’s actually funny how creative she was getting with her responses.

However, people like this will never take a hint, and the more you play into their games, the more they’ll call.

Luckily, it only took a little screaming for her to get some peace.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.
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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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