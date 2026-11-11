She Asked Scam Callers to Remove Her Number for Months—Then Finally Answered and Screamed Down the Line Until They Hung Up

A scam call is annoying enough without the same people calling back all day.

One mom was getting upwards of 20 calls a day from the same scammers, so she decided to have a little fun with them.

Sometimes she’d hold the phone next to the car horn and honk. Other times, she’d let her daughter sing Disney songs off-key, and even the callers laughed along.

After a while, though, it stopped being funny. She kept asking them to take her off their list, but they kept calling.

Then one day, they called while she was driving, and she finally had enough.

Read on to see what she did when she picked up.

Scams and how to have fun My mom and I used to have a problem with scammers. This is how we fixed it! First, my mom got constant phone calls from the same scam company, like upwards of 20 a day, so she decided to have some fun. She would put the phone next to the car horn and honk, have my little sister sing Disney songs in the key of off, fart into the phone, whatever you can think of, and the other people had fun, too. We could hear them laughing and such.

While going through a divorce, she found a different way to handle the calls.

But the fun for my mom eventually wore off. She was divorcing my abusive dad at the time, so high stress, and she finally had it after repeatedly asking to be taken off the call list. She was driving when she got the call that set her off and grabbed her Bluetooth earpiece and shrieked into the phone. Just screamed, wordlessly, in their ears. She still doesn’t get scams outside of college season to this day, nearly 10 years later, and even then, that’s few and far between.

Wow! It sounds like she got really lucky.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about messing with scam callers.

Well, that is a problem.

According to this person, the poster keeps posting the same story.

Here’s someone who’s used the screaming technique.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Now, this is funny!

That’s one way to handle spam callers.

It’s actually funny how creative she was getting with her responses.

However, people like this will never take a hint, and the more you play into their games, the more they’ll call.

Luckily, it only took a little screaming for her to get some peace.

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