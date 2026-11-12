She Has Two Neighbors with Aggressive Dogs—So She’s Deciding Whether to Carry Deterrents for Protection

Living next to dogs that bark occasionally is one thing. Worrying that an aggressive dog might break through a damaged fence is quite another.

One homeowner is becoming increasingly uneasy about two neighboring properties, both of which have dogs that repeatedly lunge at the fences and bark at anyone nearby.

Unfortunately, both barriers are damaged.

Having been bitten by a dog before, she is understandably anxious and is even considering carrying a weapon for protection.

Now she’s wondering how to approach their neighbors before something goes wrong.

What would you do?

Check out the whole story below.

Vicious dog/fence Neighbor A. on one side has a large vicious dog. Not socialized.Jumps at the fence and barks like crazy at everyone who walks by. Barks and jumps at me when I pull into my driveway which is the farthest away from their house. Now there’s a hole in the chain link fence it’s getting bigger and bigger. I have been bitten by a dog before. I’m starting to feel worried to the point I might start carrying a weapon. Do I need to notify them?

And unfortunately that’s not the only one.

Neighbor B. On my other side has a medium barking dog. Also not socialized. They do not walk the dog in a leash. Ever. The dog jumps at the fence and barks the entire time I’m mowing my lawn or pulling weeds. One of the wooden pickets broke at the bottom. I’m nervous about that dog getting through. I mentioned to him that the fence is broken and I’m worried about the dog. His response was something like he’s not getting through. Do I need to notify him if I carry a weapon? If my fence was broken I’d get it repaired. I’m trying to stay calm but it’s becoming quite hard to do.

They’re probably going to be upset when she tells them… But sometimes you need to upset people for them to stop upsetting you.

What was Reddit’s opinion?

A reader shares their thoughts.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Something to consider.

Her concerns shouldn’t be dismissed as simple irritation with noisy dogs (but that’s valid too).

Dog attacks are very serious and seemingly getting worse.

Both fences are visibly damaged, and a dog that repeatedly lunges at a barrier could pose a genuine safety risk if it manages to get through.

Instead of carrying a weapon, perhaps it would be wiser and safer to first document the damage, notify both neighbors in writing, and contact the appropriate local authorities or animal control if the owners don’t address the hazards.

The neighbors may believe their dogs can’t escape, but a lot of dog owners are notoriously blind to their own dogs.