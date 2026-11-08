She Moved Out Months Ago—So She Refused to Pay the AC Bill for a Roommate Who Kept the Apartment at 60 Degrees

Moving out is supposed to be a clean break, but a shared utility account has a way of keeping you attached.

A renter and one of her roommates were leaving their shared apartment early because they couldn’t stand the third.

The renter had always put the power in her name while everyone paid her back through Venmo. She didn’t want to keep that responsibility for a place she wouldn’t live in, especially since the roommate staying behind loves an ice-cold apartment and a very high summer bill.

She told the roommate her plan, got no real reply, and learned the lease doesn’t let anyone simply drop off the account.

Now she’s stuck with a name on a bill she doesn’t want.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for taking my name off the power bill when I moved out? I am moving out of my apartment earlier than my lease ends, so I was going to take my name off the power bill. For clarification, I have three roommates, and we Venmo each other for utilities since the landlords don’t do it themselves. I have power, and my other roommate covers internet. (The third just pays us two back.)

But soon, the roommates begin to part ways, but it creates a logistical headache.

Now, two of the three of us are moving out early because we cannot get along with the third roommate. (It’s a loonnnggg story.) I don’t want to be responsible for the power since I won’t be living in the apartment anymore. I know the one roommate left likes to crank up the AC to 60, and the bills over the summer while I’m gone will be crazy high.

So she lets her roommate know where she stands, but doesn’t receive a response.

I’ve told her I don’t want to have my name on it since I won’t be living there. She hasn’t really responded, and there is a stipulation in the lease that we can’t just take our names off of power accounts.

Now she’s questioning if she has the right to speak up.

AITA for not wanting to pay for her power while she gets to live in the apartment alone and pay 1/3 of the rent. 🙁

Sounds like she’s simply protecting her pockets.

What did Reddit think?

Now is not the time for guilt trips.

There are ways to get this done efficiently.

This user warns of the consequences of not standing up for yourself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Leaving her name on is practically begging for trouble.

This renter is trying to leave a bad living situation without inheriting its electric bill, and at the end of the day, no one can really fault her for that.

Putting the account in her name was intended to be a favor to the household, and a favor shouldn’t last longer than her lease.

If the roommate staying behind wants to set the thermostat to arctic, that money should come out of her pocket and her pocket alone.

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