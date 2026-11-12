November 12, 2026 at 12:55 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 918 – Nov 12

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 918 – Nov 12

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Cross sectional view of fossilized wooly mammoth tooth
Wait up!
Breaking through
One of those days
Technically, that’s a Lambo in their garage
Ready for Halloween
Great rhombicosidodecahedron by Anthony James
It’s the fastest-growing Olympics sport
Most dynamic mashup
Spotted at the Apple store
Spelunking
Robin Williams and Shelley Duvall on the set of Popeye, 1979
A banana makes horse question everything in life
Beautiful broken basketball backboard
Still got the moves
Who lives in this secret forest bunker?
So you can eat your veggies
Teacup cat
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Scientists Cracked the Formula to this Ancient Roman Nanotech
You Can See Everything Is the Year’s Most Twisted Romance
Iowa Man Uses His Entire Life Savings to Send 33 Teens to College
A Mathematician Reads the AI Future
New study traces van Gogh’s famed ‘Starry Night’ to an actual night sky from 1889
Should you let a chatbot manage your money?
The Personal Tragedy That Sent Theodore Roosevelt Into the Dakota Badlands
Is It Possible To Meditate Your Way Into Better Gut Health?
A three-legged cougar named Crimson is thriving in Arkansas
Astronaut busts out skateboard tricks in space

5 VIDEOS

Shirk 918 Featured Image Final The Shirk Report – Volume 918 – Nov 12

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

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Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
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