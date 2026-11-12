The Shirk Report – Volume 918 – Nov 12
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Cross sectional view of fossilized wooly mammoth tooth
– Wait up!
– Breaking through
– One of those days
– Technically, that’s a Lambo in their garage
– Ready for Halloween
– Great rhombicosidodecahedron by Anthony James
– It’s the fastest-growing Olympics sport
– Most dynamic mashup
– Spotted at the Apple store
– Spelunking
– Robin Williams and Shelley Duvall on the set of Popeye, 1979
– A banana makes horse question everything in life
– Beautiful broken basketball backboard
– Still got the moves
– Who lives in this secret forest bunker?
– So you can eat your veggies
– Teacup cat
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Scientists Cracked the Formula to this Ancient Roman Nanotech
– You Can See Everything Is the Year’s Most Twisted Romance
– Iowa Man Uses His Entire Life Savings to Send 33 Teens to College
– A Mathematician Reads the AI Future
– New study traces van Gogh’s famed ‘Starry Night’ to an actual night sky from 1889
– Should you let a chatbot manage your money?
– The Personal Tragedy That Sent Theodore Roosevelt Into the Dakota Badlands
– Is It Possible To Meditate Your Way Into Better Gut Health?
– A three-legged cougar named Crimson is thriving in Arkansas
– Astronaut busts out skateboard tricks in space
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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