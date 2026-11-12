The Shirk Report – Volume 918 – Nov 12

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Cross sectional view of fossilized wooly mammoth tooth

– Wait up!

– Breaking through

– One of those days

– Technically, that’s a Lambo in their garage

– Ready for Halloween

– Great rhombicosidodecahedron by Anthony James

– It’s the fastest-growing Olympics sport

– Most dynamic mashup

– Spotted at the Apple store

– Spelunking

– Robin Williams and Shelley Duvall on the set of Popeye, 1979

– A banana makes horse question everything in life

– Beautiful broken basketball backboard

– Still got the moves

– Who lives in this secret forest bunker?

– So you can eat your veggies

– Teacup cat

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Scientists Cracked the Formula to this Ancient Roman Nanotech

– You Can See Everything Is the Year’s Most Twisted Romance

– Iowa Man Uses His Entire Life Savings to Send 33 Teens to College

– A Mathematician Reads the AI Future

– New study traces van Gogh’s famed ‘Starry Night’ to an actual night sky from 1889

– Should you let a chatbot manage your money?

– The Personal Tragedy That Sent Theodore Roosevelt Into the Dakota Badlands

– Is It Possible To Meditate Your Way Into Better Gut Health?

– A three-legged cougar named Crimson is thriving in Arkansas

– Astronaut busts out skateboard tricks in space

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND