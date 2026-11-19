Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Best costume at local BMX event

– Strong kiss

– Here to judge your pastry choices

– Surfing practice

– What could have been…

– A study in color and light

– 1975 dune buggy

– Mom wants to talk

– It’s going to be potato soup for dinner all week

– Suspect

– Time for the weekend, y’all

– Boston morning moon

– Tornado mugs for the camera

– Handmade gifts are always a roll of the dice

– The (scary) power of makeup

– Productivity has officially reached zero

– Geronimo!

– Soumaya Museum, Mexico City

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– 14 Times Google Street View Mistakenly Photographed Animals

– When You Should—and Shouldn’t—Use AI to Search the Web

– This Beloved Millennial Ritual Is Making A Comeback

– Brazil publishes first global ‘roadmap’ for phasing out fossil fuels

– Julia Stiles Had Her Last Dance

– Dinosaur blood found in fossils for the first time

– What Do You Do on Fridays to Kick off Your Weekend? Here’s What People Said.

– How Hackers Stole $6.3 Billion From Binance in Minutes

– What Was Going to the Doctor Like 100 Years Ago?

– How to care for citrus trees indoors in colder climates

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND