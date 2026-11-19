The Shirk Report – Volume 919 – Nov 19
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Best costume at local BMX event
– Strong kiss
– Here to judge your pastry choices
– Surfing practice
– What could have been…
– A study in color and light
– 1975 dune buggy
– Mom wants to talk
– It’s going to be potato soup for dinner all week
– Suspect
– Time for the weekend, y’all
– Boston morning moon
– Tornado mugs for the camera
– Handmade gifts are always a roll of the dice
– The (scary) power of makeup
– Productivity has officially reached zero
– Geronimo!
– Soumaya Museum, Mexico City
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 14 Times Google Street View Mistakenly Photographed Animals
– When You Should—and Shouldn’t—Use AI to Search the Web
– This Beloved Millennial Ritual Is Making A Comeback
– Brazil publishes first global ‘roadmap’ for phasing out fossil fuels
– Julia Stiles Had Her Last Dance
– Dinosaur blood found in fossils for the first time
– What Do You Do on Fridays to Kick off Your Weekend? Here’s What People Said.
– How Hackers Stole $6.3 Billion From Binance in Minutes
– What Was Going to the Doctor Like 100 Years Ago?
– How to care for citrus trees indoors in colder climates
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.