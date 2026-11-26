The Shirk Report – Volume 920 – Nov 26
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Get it?
– Real romance
– Free hugs
– On thin ice
– Say hello to the ground beetle
– Poof!
– 2026 hunter moon
– He forgot his snow tires
– Siren sculpture with six-foot wings
– We live in a rough neighborhood
– A massive wave
– Mount Saint Michael from the salt marshes
– Drone show in Korea for Avengers: Doomsday
– It’s almost time for holiday decorating
– Hippos need snuggles too
– Fate really has a sense of humor
– “Come with me”
– Where are my fellow Twister fans?
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The World’s Most Official Cup of Tea
– Oprah Winfrey names Mary Lawson’s ‘Solace in Winter’ as her new book club pick
– When Is the Best Time to Buy a Mattress?
– Flight Attendant Sounds Off After Hearing Someone Said Her Job is Easy
– This Little-Known Syndrome Might Be The Reason You Feel Off In Crowded Places
– Why Americans Eat Dinner So Much Earlier Than the Rest of the World
– How Ugly Metro Sweaters Became Chic
– These Robotic Arms Are Powered by Algae. Watch How They Move
– Here’s Why People Put Pickles Christmas Trees
– How Earth Lost a Billion Years of Its History
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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