Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Get it?

– Real romance

– Free hugs

– On thin ice

– Say hello to the ground beetle

– Poof!

– 2026 hunter moon

– He forgot his snow tires

– Siren sculpture with six-foot wings

– We live in a rough neighborhood

– A massive wave

– Mount Saint Michael from the salt marshes

– Drone show in Korea for Avengers: Doomsday

– It’s almost time for holiday decorating

– Hippos need snuggles too

– Fate really has a sense of humor

– “Come with me”

– Where are my fellow Twister fans?

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– The World’s Most Official Cup of Tea

– Oprah Winfrey names Mary Lawson’s ‘Solace in Winter’ as her new book club pick

– When Is the Best Time to Buy a Mattress?

– Flight Attendant Sounds Off After Hearing Someone Said Her Job is Easy

– This Little-Known Syndrome Might Be The Reason You Feel Off In Crowded Places

– Why Americans Eat Dinner So Much Earlier Than the Rest of the World

– How Ugly Metro Sweaters Became Chic

– These Robotic Arms Are Powered by Algae. Watch How They Move

– Here’s Why People Put Pickles Christmas Trees

– How Earth Lost a Billion Years of Its History

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND