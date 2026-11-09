They Saw The Same Shopper Skip Ahead Of Everyone Else, But Instead Of Starting An Argument, Another Customer Found A Smarter Way To Handle It

Morning coffee lines rely on everyone following the same simple rules.

One regular customer kept pretending to ask questions before conveniently ordering ahead of everyone else.

After watching the routine work several times, another customer created a harmless way to block his shortcut.

Keep reading to see how patience became the perfect revenge.

Guy kept cutting in line at the coffee shop, so I made his morning routine miserable There’s a coffee shop I go to every morning before work. Small place, usually has a line of 5-6 people. There’s this one guy who would show up, see the line, and then pretend to “just remember” he needed to ask the barista a question. He’d walk up to the counter, ask something stupid like what size the medium is, and then conveniently just order while he was already up there. He did this at least four times that I witnessed.

And he got away with it.

Nobody ever called him out because, you know, confrontation before coffee isn’t worth it. So I started playing the same game. Whenever I’d see him walk in and start heading toward the counter with his “I have a question” routine, I’d quickly step out of line and beat him to it. Then I’d ask the most annoying, time-consuming questions possible.

Here are some examples…

“What’s the difference between a latte and a cappuccino again?” “Do you have oat milk? What about almond? Soy? Which one froths better?” “Can you explain your whole pastry selection?” And then I’d say “Oh actually, let me get back in line and think about it” and go back to my spot.

It worked!

He’d be stuck standing there looking like an idiot. After about a week of this, he started just waiting in line like a normal person. Problem solved. Haven’t seen him try to cut since.

That was really smart. I love that this “game” actually worked.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this situation.

It’s too bad none of the employees told him to get back in line.

This person would’ve handled it differently.

This person wishes the employees had taken initiative.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Here’s another way to embarrass the guy.

This customer interrupted the line-cutter’s routine by reaching the counter first and asking long questions before returning to the proper spot.

After a week of waiting awkwardly through these conversations, the impatient man finally started lining up like everyone else.

His shortcut needed a very long explanation.