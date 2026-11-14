Truck Owner Gets His Catalytic Converter Stolen, So He Tows The Thieves’ Car To The Police Before Hauling It To The Junkyard For The Final Stop

Stealing car parts is risky when the victim understands local towing laws better than you do.

Two neighborhood thieves took useless catalytic converters and left their own illegal vehicle sitting in public.

Instead of confronting them directly, the truck owner used their paperwork problems to set a much larger trap.

Check out how their battered Crown Victoria became the real prize.

If you’re gonna steal the catalytics off my truck you should’ve checked if they were actually functional first, wasn’t so funny when it was turn. Was a fun morning at the beginning of last week starting up my truck and waking everyone up at 2:45am to learn someone swiped the hollowed out cats. The idiots missed the neighbors cameras that basically gave away who they were. Its two kids from the area who drive around in a pretty busted up police crown vic. I chose not to call the cops, instead I called one of my friends who’s code enforcement and let him know what my plan was and he relayed the info to the police that I was finally going to do a nuisance tow on that same crown victoria

He knows a bit about the car and the people who drive it.

The car they drive isn’t street legal as it has no license plates or insurance or working taillights and rattles like crazy due to the trash sound system. They also spend their whole day at a chicken shack smoking. Not sure who they’re getting money from but I’m guessing stealing catalytics was part of the equation.

Here’s what he did when he saw the car next.

When I spotted the car sitting on a quiet street I called it in and got the go ahead to tow. I took it straight to the police station and they tried to run a owner check with the vin number only to find out it hadn’t been registered since 2011 and the owner was someone other than the kids who sold them the car with no title because of all the back registration owed The cops said we can go ahead and take it to the junkyard til they can get a Black title(aka certificate of destruction). By then the two idiots were running around all over town looking for their car thinking it got stolen by one of their friends as a prank(the key lock was so worn out you could start it with any car key).

They weren’t about to get the car back.

They found it at the junkyard and tried to steal it by one of them distracting the owner and the other stealing their car but the junkyard was aware of who they were so they cut the driveshaft off beforehand. I missed out on this part but they got arrested for trying to steal their car back and they watched as the junkyard used a crane to rip the car to shreds. When I saw it the remains looked like a toddler just ripped it to the bare frame out of curiosity. They been out of jail since but haven’t left their trailer. I did a drive by earlier and noticed a beater jeep liberty in their driveway also with no plates and already working with the cops on taking that too if I see it out in a public except I won’t miss the show next time.

Wow. But shouldn’t they try to get them arrested for stealing?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person knows what a hassle it is to have a catalytic converter stollen.

It really is an awful crime.

A former Prius owner weighs in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Someone who lives in New Jersey shares their perspective.

This truck owner identified the suspects through camera footage and had their unregistered car legally towed away.

When they tried stealing it from the junkyard, they were arrested and watched the vehicle get torn apart.

The catalytic converters were empty, but the consequences came fully loaded.