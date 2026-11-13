Woman Arrives Late To Garth Brooks Concert And Finds Strangers In Her Family’s Seats, But Gets Cursed Out When She Tries To Reclaim Them

Concerts are supposed to be a joyful escape, but some end up being a concerning reminder of how inconsiderate people can be.

One woman was heading to a Garth Brooks show with her husband and son, but they ended up arriving late. She opted to ask the usher to help her family find their seats.

But when she reached them, there were three strangers hogging them instead.

After being asked to leave, they took their sweet time and showed absolutely no remorse for the inconvenience.

The worst part was minutes later when two of the strangers came back, cursing the woman out for reclaiming what was rightfully hers.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Got cursed out for sitting in my own ticketed seat at a concert Went to Garth Brooks yesterday. Due to some circumstances beyond me and my family’s control, I was a few minutes late, and my husband and son a bit later.

The concert goer tried her best not to make a scene.

Wasn’t sure where my seats were, so I asked an usher vs. fumbling around disturbing people. I assumed they were somewhere else because there were three people in what turned out to be our seats.

These people weren’t happy, but the concert goer doesn’t see why this should be her problem.

She asked them to leave, but it took a bit. Fine, whatever. They seemed ticked. I was confused because they weren’t bad seats, but also, like, not premium seats, because when I finally got in to buy tickets, I panicked, lol!

But that wasn’t the last she would see of these seat stealers.

Anyway, they came back a few minutes later, and two of them still tried to sit in our other two seats. I very nicely said, “Oh, sorry, we have these seats,” or something.

That’s when things got outright nasty.

The woman absolutely cussed me out and told me they weren’t our seats if we couldn’t be on time, LOL! I said, “Things happens,” because I couldn’t think of a better comeback quickly, and then her husband called me a female dog. Nice.

She doesn’t understand why all of this is suddenly her fault.

I’m the bad guy here for sitting in the seats I picked and paid for. Not you guys. What if we were in the bathroom or getting food? People are beyond ridiculous.

Is this really how far society has fallen?

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

People like this tend to try to take advantage of anyone and anything they can.

There’s actually some psychology behind why some people behave this way.

This commenter had a very similar experience.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Some people truly have no shame.

The woman’s biggest offense was arriving a few minutes late to a concert. The strangers’ offense was believing that gave them the chance to weasel in and take advantage.

A few minutes of lateness doesn’t transfer a ticket to whoever’s nearby, and most reasonable people would understand this without having to be told.

You’re not entitled to a seat you didn’t pay for.

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