Woman Lies To Her Friend About Talking To Her Family Friend On A Dating App After Getting Judged For It, But Now Her Friend Won’t Let It Go

Deciding to start dating someone new is always stressful, and that can be even more the case when the person is a family friend of one of your friends.

That was the case in this story, where she was talking to a guy on a dating site that turned out to be one of her friend’s family friends.

Her friend, however, was acting very weird about it, so eventually she lied to her about it, but the truth came out. Now her friend is talking badly about her all over the place, and it is causing her big problems.

While she shouldn’t have lied to her friend, it is obvious that her friend likes the same guy and is lashing out. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for lying to a friend that I went out with a guy? I befriended a girl around 2 months ago and we hung out a few times.

Meeting someone new can make you nervous.

Around the same time, I matched with a guy from our college on Hinge who also happens to be her family friend. He followed me on Instagram, started texting me a lot, and asked me out multiple times. I told him yes, but asked for some time because I have really bad anxiety when it comes to meeting guys. I wanted to text more first so I’d feel comfortable before meeting.

It is not surprising that she didn’t want to date him if they were family friends.

When I told her I was talking to him, she said he had liked her on Hinge too but she blocked him because he’s her family friend and it felt weird. She said she’d show me screenshots but after scrolling for like 15 minutes she said she couldn’t find them. After that, she became VERY invested in my situation with him. She kept asking what we talked about, what he was like, if I liked him, etc. I told her pretty much everything because I considered her a friend.

Maybe her friend likes him too, and she is trying to push her away.

A few weeks later, he confessed that he liked me. When I told her, she seemed shocked and started saying things like “how can he even say that?” and that people can’t throw those words around casually. She also kept saying we’re too different and once we actually went on a date we’d realize we don’t fit together anyway. I brushed it off. Now here’s where I know I messed up a little. I had already postponed meeting him like 4–5 times because of my anxiety, and she KEPT asking me over and over about the date.

Lying was a mistake.

One day I got irritated and impulsively just said, “yeah we met, it was nice.”

That was literally it. I didn’t make up details or pretend we were dating. It just slipped out because I was tired of being questioned constantly. And since we were still talking every day and planning to meet anyway, it didn’t feel like some huge malicious lie in my head.

People don’t like to be lied to.

Well, last night she found out from someone that we actually haven’t met yet and completely blew up over it. She started calling and texting me repeatedly saying I’m a liar. Then she actually approached HIM about it, which I found weird because they themselves don’t even talk.

Her ‘friend’ is making a big deal out of this one mistake.

He told her that yes, he asked me out many times but we still haven’t met. Now she’s telling multiple people in college about it. Apparently all her friends and some of his friends know too. She’s acting like I committed some huge crime and saying things like “imagine pretending you met someone when you didn’t” and “the lengths people go to feel important.”

She shouldn’t have lied; that is for sure. But her friend is really overreacting.

And honestly… I’m confused because yes, technically I lied, and I know I probably shouldn’t have said it. But it feels so harmless? I genuinely don’t understand why she’s inserting herself this deeply into something that’s ultimately between me and him. So, I want unbiased opinions: was I actually THAT wrong for telling her we met when we hadn’t yet? AITA?

She made a mistake by lying, but that doesn’t mean her friend should be making such a big deal out of it. It is hard to see how this girl is even a friend, but that is hard to judge with limited information.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think of this story.

She full on lied and she shouldn’t downplay that.

The friend is unhinged, but that is no excuse for lying.

Both women in this story were out of line.

Her friend is the one that is in the wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a never-favored brother who decides to skip the family trip to attend his grandmother’s birthday instead.

This commenter thinks her friend likes the guy.

She shouldn’t have lied, but her friend is way out of line.

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