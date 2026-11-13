Woman Spent Her Own Money Upgrading Her Rental Home, So She’s Taking Everything She Added When She Moves Out

Imagine living in a house that you’re renting. Would you put a lot of money into it by adding your own upgrades? If you did, would you leave it that way when you move out?

In this story, we hear from a person who lives in the Netherlands, and apparently, in that country, tenants are responsible for a lot of things that landlords would be responsible for in the United States, such as flooring and paint.

The tenant did a lot to the house to make it nicer than it was when she moved in, but when she moved out, she was only willing to leave everything the way it was if the next tenant paid her.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Next tenant was cheap; wanted my stuff for nearly nothing. She didn’t get to keep anything. This happened several years ago. I rented from a social housing society, in the Netherlands. Over here the renter is responsible for flooring, wallpaper or paint, gardening themselves. I had taken great care and great pride in both decorating the house and growing a beautiful garden.

Eventually, it was time to move.

When I moved, I talked with the next tenant to see what she wanted to keep. But for a price of course. That’s how things are over here. But she was cheap and refused to agree upon a reasonable price for the lot. I got the feeling she gambled I was not able to remove the lot anyway.

The next tenant is going to be pretty surprised when she sees the place.

She gambled wrong. I gathered a bunch of friends and within two days everything was gone. Bare concrete floors. Bare concrete walls. Bare old dirty wooden stairs. The minimal kitchen. And the garden was just an empty, flat, black soil wasteland. Everything was gone including the 3mx5m wooden shed. The fence at the very back, gone. All the nice tiles, plants and flowers, bushes and a pear tree, gone.

Here’s how it worked out.

I was very pleased when I closed the door of that house behind me one final time. Later I heard from a friend who lived a couple of houses down the road from that house, that the new lady was upset with how she found the place, but there was nothing she could do about it. Well, perhaps the lady learned a thing.

You get what you pay for, and if you don’t pay for it, you don’t get it at all.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person can relate.

Someone from the Netherlands weighs in.

This person shares what they would’ve done.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Another person found the story funny.

Serves the next tenant right! You can’t expect to get more than you pay for. She didn’t pay for the upgrades, so why leave them behind? It’s the same as when you sell a house.

When we bought our house, we negotiated for the seller to leave the refrigerator and tried to negotiate for the washer and dryer, but they insisted on keeping those. When we moved from our old house, we took everything with us including the fake logs in the gas fireplace and a lighting fixture we particularly loved that we replaced with the one that was there when we moved in.

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